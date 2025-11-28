No. 10 Florida's Frontcourt Excels in Win Over Providence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Xaivian Lee scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu each had double-doubles, and No. 10 Florida beat Providence 90-78 on Friday in the third-place game at the Rady Children's Invitational.

Haugh had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Chinyelu had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double in five games.

Florida's frontcourt has 11 double-doubles this season. It would be 12 had Chinyelu not fallen one rebound short in an 84-80 loss to TCU in the tournament opener on Thursday.

Urban Klavzar scored 18 points and Boogie Fland added 17 for the defending national champion Gators (5-2), who smoothly rebounded from the loss to the Horned Frogs.

Ryan Mela scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Friars (4-4), who were routed 104-83 by Wisconsin on Thursday. Jaylin Sellers had 14, Jason Edwards 13, Corey Floyd Jr. 12 and Stefan Vaaks 10.

Lee made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions early in the second half to push the Gators' 45-39 halftime lead to 51-40. He continued his hot streak with a jumper and a putback sandwiched around consecutive 3-pointers by Fland to give Florida a 61-47 lead.

Providence closed within 65-57 before the Gators went on a 10-0 run highlighted by Lee's floater, Klavzar's 3-pointer and Haugh's three-point play.

Chinyelu scored four points during one possession in the first half. He made the first of two free throws with 6:58 left before halftime and missed the second, with Haugh getting the rebound. Chinyelu made a hook shot, was fouled and converted the three-point play for a 30-21 lead.

Up next

Providence hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday night.

Florida visits Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night.

