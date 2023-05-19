NJ high school lacrosse teams settle 3OT thriller with rock-paper-scissors

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers may want to take notes from two high schools in New Jersey after their quadruple-overtime affair on Thursday night into Friday morning, the fifth-longest NHL game ever.

Clearview Regional and Eastern high schools battled in a junior varsity boys' lacrosse matchup, but no winner was determined after three overtimes.

Instead of risking even more overtimes, especially on a school night, the two squads decided they couldn't wait much longer for a goal.

So they settled the matter with some good old-fashioned fun: a game of rock-paper-scissors.

A player from each side met in the middle of the field, surrounded by the full rosters of both teams.

After the quick draw, Clearview won the heated battle and celebrated the victory.

"It was a pure honest moment of kids having fun and enjoying themselves," Clearview JV boys' lacrosse coach Mike Cockrell said to Fox News Digital in an email, adding the players came up with the game's fate "all on their own."

"I for one was impressed to see two teams come together after such a battle on the field and just have a good time. It was a cool moment demonstrating sportsmanship and camaraderie amongst athletes…," he continued.

"Hats off to the Eastern players as well. Their team and staff are always a class act."

The duel got some love on social media, as well.

"This was fun to watch… great to see these 2 competitors have a little fun," Jennifer Monaco, a teacher at nearby Washington Township, tweeted.