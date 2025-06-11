NJ Gov Phil Murphy preparing for World Cup 1 year out: 'Most-watched event in human history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday marks exactly one year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America, and the party got started in the state where the final will be played.

It's the first time since 1994 that the continent is playing host to the most popular sporting event in the world, and Phil Murphy's New Jersey will be the site of the final.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will host eight matches total, including five in the group stage and games in both the rounds of 32 and 16.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In speaking to the media on Wednesday at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, the location of the official 2026 World Cup fan festival, Murphy predicted that the final at the home of the New York Giants and Jets will be "the most-watched event in human history."

And for those in attendance, "the MetLife experience will be outstanding," said Murphy.

"It will be secure and safe, easy to get in and out, great experience for the fans once they’re in the stadium," Murphy continued.

"This is what it's all about. A bunch of preparation, and now being able to show our vision and get the reaction we got, which was excitement, energy, interest. This is what it's all about," added Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee.

WITH WORLD CUP EXACTLY 1 YEAR OUT, USMNT LEGENDS SAY PRESSURE IS TURNED UP A NOTCH

"It's real. We're a year out, and to see the reaction from everyone of how much excitement there is for the World Cup makes us that much more excited."

Liberty State Park is the home to tremendous views of the New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty while filled with greenery, making it the perfect spot for fans to gather. So, while Murphy will undoubtedly be at all eight World Cup games played at MetLife, there is a further responsibility to make sure that fans are entertained for the other 96 contests played in the other 15 host stadiums.

"The fan fest, it’s going to be beyond words. Twenty-two screens, capacity of 45,000. When we’re not at MetLife, we’ll be here watching. Those experiences are extraordinary. This will be no exception," Murphy added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you look at the ability for people to get here from New York and New Jersey, the iconic skyline and views from this, and then, when you're just thinking of where to put on the party, there's nowhere better," Lasry said. "It's a unique place to put on the most iconic fan fest that we're looking at. To be able to do that in New Jersey with the view of New York, it kind of brings together the partnership."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place in North America next year and will be featured on FOX Sports.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.