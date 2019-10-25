Nick Saban goes on rant after being asked whether Tua Tagovailoa's brother will see action Saturday

Alabama coach Nick Saban will be forced to use Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback against Arkansas on Saturday, but don’t ask him whether Jones’ backup is going to see the field.

Jones will be starting in the place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is out for a few weeks while he recovers from ankle surgery. Jones’ backup will be Tua’s brother, Taulia — a four-star freshman recruit.

Saban said earlier this week that Taulia was “an option” to play against the Razorbacks, according to USA Today. But on Wednesday, Saban snapped at reporters who were peppering him with questions about his status.

“We’re focused on winning the game, aight, so we’re going to try to win the game,” Saban said. “And we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game. And we’re not assuming it’s going to be an easy game, aight, and we’re not assuming we’ll have an opportunity just to play anybody that wants to play … to expedite anything but winning the game.

“So, we’re going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do. So, I don’t think anybody should expect us to do anything else.”

Taulia has only appeared in two games this season and has thrown one pass.