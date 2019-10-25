SMU's Delano Robinson ejected after delivering nasty helmet-to-helmet hit on Houston receiver

SMU linebacker Delano Robinson was ejected from the game against Houston on Thursday night after he delivered a nasty blow to a receiver’s head.

Robinson was called for targeting late in the first quarter of the SMU Mustangs’ 34-31 win over the Cougars. He leaned in to break up a pass to Christian Trahan but made helmet-to-helmet contact instead.

Still, the Mustangs remained undefeated with the win.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns while Xavier Jones ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns. The No. 16 team in the country held off conference opponent Houston.

“It was a struggle for most of the night,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said after the game. “We didn’t do a good job running the ball in the second half, didn’t really have the ball in the second half. We had a couple short fields and made strange things happen, but again, any time you cannot play well and win on the road, especially on a short week . I got to give our guys a lot of credit.”

SMU improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference with the win. Houston fell to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.