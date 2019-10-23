Expand / Collapse search
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh addresses NFL rumors in letter to parents: Claims are 'total crap'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
In the wake of Michigan losing its second game of the season over the weekend, rumors began circulating that coach Jim Harbaugh was planning an “exit strategy.”

Harbaugh, however, made sure that parents of current and future Wolverine players knew that the rumors that have swirled over the last few days were not true.

“I am reaching out to let you know that the recent claims I am ‘pursuing an exit strategy’ are total crap. It’s an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program and to negatively recruit. By the way, I don’t even have an ‘agent or representative,'" he said in a statement.

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh sent an email to parents of players on his team, refuting a report saying representatives are working on his departure from the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

“I am committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people," the statement continued. "Please excuse the informality of this letter but I felt that it was important to get this out to you as quickly as possible.

“Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. Happy to discuss.”

The letter was published on social media by 24/7 Sports.

Rumors of Harbaugh’s potential exit surfaced in a report from Football Scoop. According to the website, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach is looking to get back into the NFL.

Michigan is 5-2 this season. Harbaugh has been the coach since 2015. He is 1-3 in bowl games and has not led the team to a major bowl or the College Football Playoff.

