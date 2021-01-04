Nick Saban considering these 2 ex-NFL coaches for Alabama's offensive coordinator position: report

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may consider two former NFL head coaches for the soon-to-be-vacant offensive coordinator position at one of college football’s top programs.

According to The Athletic, Saban is considering Adam Gase and Bill O’Brien for the position to replace Steve Sarkisian, who accepted the head coaching job at Texas.

Gase, who was fired as the New York Jets head coach following their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, was a graduate assistant under Saban at LSU from 2000-02 and he first connected with Saban in the 1990s when Gase was a student at Michigan State.

Gase was brought into New York to turn Sam Darnold into the quarterback many expected him to be, but the Jets started 0-13 this season -- which was the worst in franchise history -- and he finished his tenure with a 9-23 record in two seasons.

O’Brien, on the other hand, was fired by the Houston Texans after the team started off winless in their first four games of the 2020 NFL season. O’Brien took over as the team’s coach in 2014.

He led the Texans to three consecutive 9-7 seasons before a 4-12 finish in 2017. The Texans were 11-5 in 2018 and 10-6 in 2019. Houston won four AFC South division titles but never made it to the AFC Championship game.

According to 24/7 Sports, O’Brien was apparently in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

Despite their failures as head coaches in the NFL, both Gase and O’Brien could benefit from becoming the offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. If either coach has success at Alabama, it could lead to another potential head coaching gig elsewhere in the future.