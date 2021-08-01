Nick Chubb, Browns agree to 3-year contract extension: report

Nick Chubb proved to be one of the best running backs in all of football last season.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns rewarded him.

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a three-year extension worth $36.6 million, according to the NFL Network . His deal also includes $20 million fully guaranteed.

Since being drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb has been one of the most productive running backs. He has 3,557 rushing yards, which is third-best in the league, 5.2 yards per carry (1st in the NFL), and 28 rushing touchdowns (6th in the NFL).

Chubb, who made consecutive Pro Bowls, had 12 rushing scores and averaged 5.6 yards per carry to lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years.

Chubb and fellow running back Kareem Hunt will lead Cleveland's backfield next season.