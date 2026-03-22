NHL writer, 3 children die in Minnesota house fire, officials say

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Minnesota Wild reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children were killed in a house fire on Saturday.

The incident occurred in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, fire officials said. The White Bear Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home early Saturday morning.

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Bystanders reported seeing flames come through the roof, according to FOX 9. Fire crews also located the family’s dog who also died in the fire.

"The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children," the Wild said in a statement. "Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL.

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"Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

Tributes poured out on social media as the NHL world remembered Pierce.

Pierce contributed to NHL.com as a Wild reporter as a Wild reporter for the last 10 seasons. Over the course of her career, she covered hockey at each level.

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"The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children," the NHL said in a statement. "Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly."