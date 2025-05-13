NHL suspends Florida Panthers exec for back-and-forth with playoff opponent's fan about Israel, Canada

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that a minority owner of the Florida Panthers has been suspended due to his social media activity.

Doug Cifu got into a spat with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan that turned into a discussion about the Israel-Palestine conflict and Cifu mentioning Canada as the "51st state."

Florida and Toronto are currently facing off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series has been rather chippy, which began with a high hit from Florida's Sam Bennett on Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz - later in the game, Stolarz got sick on the bench and has not played since.

A fan, with the name "Dr. Grizzo," posted on X, "Hey, what's worse, using headshots to win a series or using starvation as a weapon to win a war?"

Cifu responded, "Actually being a whiny dope anti-semite is clearly worse. Loser."

"Not approving of using starvation as a weapon makes me a bigot?" the fan replied, adding a derogatory comment about Cifu's conservative political views.

Cifu wrote back, "Eat s--- 51st state anti-semite loser. Israel now and forever. Until ever [sic] last Hamas rat is eliminated."

Cifu then made his account private and deactivated his account.

"Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media. My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions."

The series is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 in Toronto on Wednesday night.

