Flyers name John Tortorella their next head coach

The Philadelphia Flyers on Friday officially named John Tortorella their new head coach.

Tortorella will be the Flyers’ fifth head coach since 2010. The team fired Alain Vigneault in the middle of the 2021-22 season after an 8-10-4 start. Mike Yeo served as Philadelphia’s interim head coach and was 17-36-7 the rest of the way.

"I am very happy to bring in John to be the next head coach and voice behind the bench of the Flyers," Flyers President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "John demands the best out of his players every single game. He is a Stanley Cup Champion and has a lengthy track record of both regular season and playoff success. During the interview process, we discussed a number of factors that are crucial to bring this team immediate success, and it became clear to me that his vision and style makes him the right person to restore a winning environment to our locker room."

Tortorella last coached the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 to 2021. He was let go after the 2020-21 season when the Blue Jackets went 18-26-12. He led the team to four playoff appearances in that span.

"I am very excited to be joining such a historic and well-respected franchise like the Philadelphia Flyers," Tortorella said. "From my very first conversation with Chuck, I knew this was the right fit for me and I believe in the direction this team is heading. Having faced the Flyers for several years, I know firsthand how tough of a city Philly is to play in and I look forward to being on the right side of the bench on opening night in front of such a loyal and passionate crowd of Flyers fans."

Tortorella was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning when the team won their first Stanley Cup in 2004. He has also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

He has a 673-541-132 record with 37 ties when ties were counted in the NHL.

"This is a critical moment for our franchise, and Chuck has made a strong selection in John Tortorella as the next Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers," Flyers Governor Dave Scott said. "John embodies the values of this franchise and city – hard work, grit, and determination – and I’m excited for him to get to work with our team right away."

Philadelphia last made the postseason in 2020, losing in the second round of the bubble playoffs. The team last appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 and last won in 1975.