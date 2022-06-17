Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Flyers
Published

Flyers name John Tortorella their next head coach

John Tortorella last coached the Columbus Blue Jackets

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Philadelphia Flyers on Friday officially named John Tortorella their new head coach.

Tortorella will be the Flyers’ fifth head coach since 2010. The team fired Alain Vigneault in the middle of the 2021-22 season after an 8-10-4 start. Mike Yeo served as Philadelphia’s interim head coach and was 17-36-7 the rest of the way.

Head Coach John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets watches his team play against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on March 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I am very happy to bring in John to be the next head coach and voice behind the bench of the Flyers," Flyers President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "John demands the best out of his players every single game. He is a Stanley Cup Champion and has a lengthy track record of both regular season and playoff success. During the interview process, we discussed a number of factors that are crucial to bring this team immediate success, and it became clear to me that his vision and style makes him the right person to restore a winning environment to our locker room."

Tortorella last coached the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 to 2021. He was let go after the 2020-21 season when the Blue Jackets went 18-26-12. He led the team to four playoff appearances in that span.

Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella during training camping held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on January 4, 2021. (Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I am very excited to be joining such a historic and well-respected franchise like the Philadelphia Flyers," Tortorella said. "From my very first conversation with Chuck, I knew this was the right fit for me and I believe in the direction this team is heading. Having faced the Flyers for several years, I know firsthand how tough of a city Philly is to play in and I look forward to being on the right side of the bench on opening night in front of such a loyal and passionate crowd of Flyers fans."

Tortorella was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning when the team won their first Stanley Cup in 2004. He has also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

He has a 673-541-132 record with 37 ties when ties were counted in the NHL.

"This is a critical moment for our franchise, and Chuck has made a strong selection in John Tortorella as the next Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers," Flyers Governor Dave Scott said. "John embodies the values of this franchise and city – hard work, grit, and determination – and I’m excited for him to get to work with our team right away."

Head Coach John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets talks to the media following Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Tampa Bay 7-3 to win the series 4-0. (Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Philadelphia last made the postseason in 2020, losing in the second round of the bubble playoffs. The team last appeared in the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 and last won in 1975.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.