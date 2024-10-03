NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist reflects on Johnny Gaudreau's death: 'Such a tragedy'

The hockey world was stunned back in August when NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed while riding their bikes in New Jersey.

The Gaudreaus grew up outside Philadelphia and were in town for their sister's wedding, which had been scheduled for the day after their deaths. They were hit by a suspected drunken driver.

Moments of silence occurred throughout other sports, and now that the hockey season is about to begin, the league has begun to honor the brothers with decals and other tributes.

Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist remains shaken up by the tragedy.

"Obviously, it’s such a tragedy. It’s had a huge effect on all the players in the hockey community," the New York Rangers legend said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"Hockey community is tight. I played against Johnny, met Johnny a bunch at All-Star events through friends, super-nice guy. His brother, I never met, but listening to people talk about them as brothers and family, they were great people. It was a tough couple days when you heard the news and just sad."

While on the ice, you aim to batter and bruise the opposition, but off the ice, it's hugs, friendships and respect.

"When the game is over, the game is over. I loved going to All-Star weekends or national team tournaments – you get to spend time with players you play against, fight against, but now, you’re on the same team, or you get an opportunity to get to know everyone. That’s always a great thing about hockey."

Lundqvist's former head coach, John Tortorella, recently invited the Gaudreaus' father, Guy, to a practice to have him assist the team.

Tortorella acknowledged Guy was "hesitant at first" to take the longtime coach up on his offer, "and we kind of let him go at his timetable." But he said the father of the late hockey players has no regrets and could be around in the near future.

"He's a coach. He's done some great work with some of the youth out here. I figured it's perfect just to get him in with us. … I want him to be part of it. I think it will be therapeutic for him to be around us and run some drills," Tortorella said.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, the team Johnny played for at the time of his death, begin their season on Oct. 10 when they host the Minnesota Wild in what is sure to be an emotional evening.

