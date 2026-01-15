Trump flashes championship ring as Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup repeat at White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The back-to-back NHL Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers visited the White House on Thursday, two days before their current road trip concluded.

The Panthers play at Carolina on Friday before returning to Washington to face the Capitals. It is a familiar stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with the team having landed an invitation after defeating Edmonton to win the Stanley Cup last season.

Florida’s four-game win over Edmonton in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final set the stage for another White House visit.

"It's an honor to welcome to the White House the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Unbelievable team, unbelievable athletes, players. These men are responsible for the greatest feats in Panthers franchise history," Trump said.

"And beyond that, you compare them to some of the greatest hockey teams ever. Including the first-ever Presidents' Trophy, three straight finals appearances."

During the ceremony, the Panthers presented Trump with a No. 47 jersey, championship rings and a golden hockey stick.

"Good for slashing," the president said in reference to the hockey stick. Trump put on one of the rings, flashed it to the cameras and waved his new hockey stick during the ceremony.

Trump also highlighted the locale of the last two seasons' Stanley Cup runner-up, Edmonton, Canada. "You denied Canada the Stanley Cup," he said, adding the U.S. has "a little competition" with its neighboring nation.

"We’re doing much better than Canada, but that’s okay," Trump noted. "We want them to do well, and they’re going to do well."

Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk beamed with pride as he walked to the podium. "On behalf of the whole organization and mainly the players. We are so honored to be here… being an American, I know I said it last year, but nothing beats this. I'm so proud to be an American. I'm so proud to be here with you and everybody else."

"Winning it takes a toll, you pay a price for it. Each one of these members behind me, it really does take a village to make it happen. Each person played a very very important part in it."

Tkachuk also noted excitement about playing for Team USA in February at the 2026 Winter Olympics. "Representing you and the millions back here, not month in the Olympics, will be one of the highlights of my life as well."

When they were White House guests last year, the Panthers brought the Stanley Cup and also presented Trump with a personalized jersey. The coveted trophy was also on display on Thursday.

Tkachuk and Brad Marchand have recently dealt with injury, but both players could be back on the ice as soon as this weekend. The Panthers entered Thursday in 12th place in the NHL's Eastern Conference standings.

