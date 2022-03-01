Expand / Collapse search
NHL condemns Russia's Ukraine invasion, says Russian players being placed in 'extremely difficult position'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across sports world

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NHL condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine in a statement on Monday, vowing to suspend its business dealings with Russian  partners, but the league also expressed its sympathy for Russian native players who it says play "on behalf" of its clubs and not Russia

The league said it hopes for a quick and "peaceful resolution" and took a stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing a halt on its dealings with Russian business partners and other measures. 

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible," the statement read. "Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL."

Alex Ovechkin, who is a known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters Friday that he hopes the conflict in Ukraine will "end soon" but seemingly avoided distancing himself from Putin.

The league also expressed its "concern" for its Russian-born players and their families. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

 "We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

The NHL’s statement follows comments made by Hall of Famer goaltender Dominik Hasek, who blasted Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin over the weekend and called on the league to suspend the contracts of all Russian players. 

"What!? Not only an alibist, a chicken s----, but also a liar!" Hasek said of Ovechkin’s comments. "Every adult in Europe knows well, that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an offensive war against the free country and its people. The NHL must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players!"

HALL OF FAMER DOMINIK HASEK CALLS ON NHL TO ‘SUSPEND’ RUSSIAN PLAYERS, SLAMS ALEX OVECHKIN AS ‘A CHICKEN S----’

Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek of the Buffalo Sabres is introduced during ceremonies to retire his number 39 before their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 13, 2015, at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York.  

He continued: "Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values and actions. That is a fact. If the NHL does not do so, it has indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine." 

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of the game at Capital One Arena on Feb. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

"Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon," he said. "It's (a) hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I'm not in control of this situation."

Several sports-governing bodies have banned Russian athletes from competing in international events as a result of the attacks on Ukraine.

