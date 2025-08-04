NFL's, MLB's Giants poke fun at infamous Mike Francesa radio show phone call with 'annual meeting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The long-awaited meetup between the San Francisco Giants and New York Giants has finally happened.

Back in 2015, "Dan in Warwick" called legendary New York sports radio host Mike Francesa and asked him if "there had ever been a franchise-to-franchise … get-together" between the MLB and NFL teams, since they had the same name and the MLB team used to play in New York.

Francesa was absolutely flabbergasted, saying, "That might be the weirdest question in a long time."

He then joked that the "Giant picnic" is in Totowa during a weekend together, and the New York and Texas Rangers have similar gatherings in Albeliene.

"[Henrik] Lundqvist is particularly close with Yu Darvish," Francesa joked. "There's a kinship there between the two of them."

It has gone down as one of the greatest phone calls in radio show history, and it's been a hot topic in the tri-state with the MLB's Giants in New York this weekend to take on the Mets.

Well, "Dan in Warick's" wishes have finally been granted.

In a video posted on X, Francesa is seen walking through a hall before entering a door. Spotted in the room are New York's Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara, and San Francisco's Logan Webb and Matt Chapman at the "Giants Giants Annual Meeting" (probably in Totowa).

"They really do get together!" Francesa says, before exiting the room.

The MLB team posted, "Our turn to host next year."

Francesa fell victim to many prank calls in his later years, including if the Mets could go 162-0 after an Opening Day victory, how Mickey Mantle could win the Triple Crown if he was not a horse, that the Mets should call up "Game of Thrones" characters Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister (which he thought was a bad idea), and, well, whatever this is.

Francesa retired briefly in 2017 but returned a few months later, but went back off the radio airwaves full-time in 2019 and later started a podcast.

