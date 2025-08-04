Girlfriend of Travis and Jason Kelce's father dead at 74: 'Left a lasting impression'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kelce family is suffering from a tough loss, as Travis and Jason’s father’s girlfriend died on Friday.

Ed Kelce had been dating Maureen McGuire, originally of the Bronx - she was 74.

Ed posted McGuire’s obituary to his personal Facebook page on Saturday.

The obituary read that McGuire "built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter, and family traditions" after moving to the suburbs of Philadelphia. Jason spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles.

McGuire "devoted herself wholeheartedly to raising her family, a role she embraced with boundless love and care," the obituary reads.

Ed Kelce is described as McGuire's "beloved friend" whom she "attended football games and concerts" with and "embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest."

The obituary says McGuire "grew an unexpected love for football later in life."

"Maureen was known for her impeccable taste and signature style—wearing tennis skirts religiously despite never playing the game. A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food. She had a rare gift for making friends with strangers and making everyone around her feel special, seen, and welcomed. Her presence had a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable," the obituary reads.

"Her kindness, wit, and gentle strength left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her."

Ed was married to Donna Kelce, but the two separated before their NFL sons hit it bug.

Maureen joked with pop star Taylor Swift, who dates Travis, during one of their early interactions, saying, "Hey, that’s my boyfriend" while Taylor was posing for a picture with Ed.

McGuire had three children and six grandchildren - she was previously married.

