Patriots, Chiefs will face frigid temperatures in AFC title game in Kansas City

When the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs step onto the field for Sunday night's AFC Championship Game, temperatures at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium are expected to be in the 20s.

It will be just the most recent in a string of very wintery days in the Kansas City area, which has seen plenty of snow and frigid temperatures lately, according to reports.

A winter storm was expected to enter the area Friday, bringing rain at first and between 3 and 6 inches of snow later, followed by wind gusts of up to 35 mph Saturday afternoon before Sunday's burst of Arctic air, according to the National Weather Service regional office in Pleasant Hill, Mo.

In fact, recent snowfall in the area prompted the Chiefs' grounds crew to re-sod the field this week -- something they weren't expecting to do, Travis Hogan, the team's head groundskeeper, wrote in a Twitter message.

AccuWeather.com also warned against the "bitter, dangerous conditions" that could cause frostbite, cautioning players and fans to protect their skin.

The winner of Sunday's game will advance to play the NFC champions (either the Los Angeles Rams or New Orleans Saints) in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

As for the Rams-Saints game, weather won't be much of a factor there: The Saints' home field is the Superdome.