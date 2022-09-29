NFLPA expresses concern for Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins star's injury

The NFL Players Association expressed concern for Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night after the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa went down hard in the second quarter appearing to land on his head and back simultaneously. He was seen with a fencing response as medical personnel rushed onto the field to evaluate him. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized.

Miami said he was "conscious and has movement in all his extremities."

The NFLPA released a statement on the injury on social media.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing," the league’s players union said in a tweet.

The Amazon Prime broadcast said Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and travel home with the team.

Tagovailoa had injury concerns coming into the game. He took a big lick from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and it initially appeared he had suffered a head injury. He would come back into the game to lead the Dolphins to their third win but because he stumbled after getting hit and then returned, the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into whether the concussion protocol was followed.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and Tagovailoa said he hyperextended his back.

The NFL also announced Wednesday that the early stages of the NFLPA probe suggests "every indication" that Miami properly followed the league’s concussion protocol in dealing with Tagovailoa’s injury.

The league faced criticism from current and former players once Tagovailoa went down.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.