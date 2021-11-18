Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy allegedly seen in video brutally attacking ex-girlfriend in front of baby: report

A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday.

The woman, who could be seen in the video being thrown into a television stand and hit, applied for a restraining order against the former New York Jets player, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday. The gossip site, citing the restraining order application, reported that the woman claimed he punched her several times in the head.

"I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," she wrote, according to the report.

The woman claimed he became jealous prior to the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

The video is chilling.

The woman can be heard begging for him to stop while the 5-month-old looks on while seated on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body- slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats.

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, left before police arrived, and the woman said she visited the hospital after the incident and had bumps and bruises, the report said.

Stacy, 30, played three years in the NFL.

Stacy's agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.