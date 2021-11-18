Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy allegedly seen in video brutally attacking ex-girlfriend in front of baby: report

Zac Stacy played three years in NFL

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday.

The woman, who could be seen in the video being thrown into a television stand and hit, applied for a restraining order against the former New York Jets player, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday. The gossip site, citing the restraining order application, reported that the woman claimed he punched her several times in the head.

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 24: Zac Stacy #20 of the Memphis Express looks on during the game against the Birmingham Iron at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis won 31-25 in overtime.

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 24: Zac Stacy #20 of the Memphis Express looks on during the game against the Birmingham Iron at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis won 31-25 in overtime. (Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images)

"I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me," she wrote, according to the report. 

The woman claimed he became jealous prior to the incident, according to TMZ Sports.

Running Back Zac Stacy of the New York Jets appears in a portrait on June 16, 2015, in Florham Park, New Jersey. 

Running Back Zac Stacy of the New York Jets appears in a portrait on June 16, 2015, in Florham Park, New Jersey.  (Al Pereira/Getty Images for New York Jets)

The video is chilling

The woman can be heard begging for him to stop while the 5-month-old looks on while seated on the couch. At one point, the woman can be seen being body- slammed into one of the baby’s bouncy seats. 

Running Back Zac Stacy (38) of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 3, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Running Back Zac Stacy (38) of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 3, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Al Pereira/Getty Images for New York Jets)

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, left before police arrived, and the woman said she visited the hospital after the incident and had bumps and bruises, the report said.

Stacy, 30, played three years in the NFL.

Stacy's agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

