NFL Week 7 scores: Eagles, Broncos get impressive victories

The dust has nearly settled in the seventh week of the 2025 NFL season and there were some massive games on the docket that saw Super Bowl contenders pick up huge victories.

Two teams that came to mind were the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos. The two matched up a couple of weeks ago but entered Week 7 with victory on the mind.

The Eagles saw Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown on the right page as they hooked up for two touchdowns in their win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos needed to score 33 points in the fourth quarter but somehow pulled off a victory against the New York Giants.

Read below for the rest of the scoreboard for this week.

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Pittsburgh Steelers 31

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025

Los Angeles Rams 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 7

Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 14

Cleveland Browns 31, Miami Dolphins 6

New England Patriots 31, Tennessee Titans 13

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 0

PATRIOTS' DRAKE MAYE MATCHES TOM BRADY FEAT IN WIN OVER TITANS

Philadelphia Eagles 28, Minnesota Vikings 22

Carolina Panthers 13, New York Jets 6

Denver Broncos 33, New York Giants 32

Indianapolis Colts 38, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Dallas Cowboys 44, Washington Commanders 22

Green Bay Packers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday, Oct. 20, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks