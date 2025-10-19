Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL Week 7 scores: Eagles, Broncos get impressive victories

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Greg Olsen after Eagles defeat Vikings: 'This is a passing game this offense should be' | NFL on FOX Video

Greg Olsen after Eagles defeat Vikings: 'This is a passing game this offense should be' | NFL on FOX

Adam Amin and Greg Olsen reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense coming together in their 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dust has nearly settled in the seventh week of the 2025 NFL season and there were some massive games on the docket that saw Super Bowl contenders pick up huge victories.

Two teams that came to mind were the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos. The two matched up a couple of weeks ago but entered Week 7 with victory on the mind.

The Eagles saw Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown on the right page as they hooked up for two touchdowns in their win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos needed to score 33 points in the fourth quarter but somehow pulled off a victory against the New York Giants.

Read below for the rest of the scoreboard for this week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Joe Flacco with his Bengals teammates

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) celebrate a touchdown with tight end Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant (86) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

  • Cincinnati Bengals 33, Pittsburgh Steelers 31

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025

  • Los Angeles Rams 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 7
  • Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 14
  • Cleveland Browns 31, Miami Dolphins 6
  • New England Patriots 31, Tennessee Titans 13
  • Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 0
Jalen Hurts stiff arms a defender

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) tries to avoid a tackle from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

PATRIOTS' DRAKE MAYE MATCHES TOM BRADY FEAT IN WIN OVER TITANS

  • Philadelphia Eagles 28, Minnesota Vikings 22
  • Carolina Panthers 13, New York Jets 6
  • Denver Broncos 33, New York Giants 32
  • Indianapolis Colts 38, Los Angeles Chargers 24
  • Dallas Cowboys 44, Washington Commanders 22
  • Green Bay Packers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
  • Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers
Will Lutz celebrates a victory

Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Monday, Oct. 20, 2025

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue