Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes team can make playoffs despite rough start

The Baltimore Ravens are 1-5 going into their bye week, but head coach John Harbaugh still thinks they can make the playoffs.

Only the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, 2015 Kansas City Chiefs, 2018 Indianapolis Colts and the then-Washington Football Team in 2020 have made the playoffs after 1–5 starts since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, according to NBC Sports.

Harbaugh said much of his belief is rooted in star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s return from injury after the bye week.

"Well, I’m leaning into (Jackson’s return) pretty hard," Harbaugh told reporters during a press conference Monday.

"If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I’m leaning really hard into that, really hard. For any kind of psychological well-being, spiritual well-being, I’m leaning hard on that happening. So, I’m very hopeful that that happens."

Harbaugh, following the team’s 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, said that he expected both Jackson and middle linebacker Roquan Smith to return from injury.

Jackson hurt his hamstring in the team’s 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, and missed the last two weeks because of it. The two-time MVP had completed 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception before being sidelined.

Harbaugh also said the team is going to rely on veteran leadership to help turn things around.

"It’s something we work on all the time. I believe in our guys. I really like our guys. I have great respect for our guys. Our guys are really special people, and if you looked at every one of those guys that you’re talking about – the veteran leaders – you could see why I would say that. But, we’re working on that, because when you face adversity like this in football – just like in life, we say (that all the time) but it’s true," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will come off the bye week and try to get their season on track when they face the Chicago Bears (3-2) at home in Week 8.

