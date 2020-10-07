Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL Week 5 preview: Coronavirus still haunting teams as season churns on

Will any of the undefeated teams lose this week?

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL begins Week 5 of the 2020 season with six undefeated teams, four winless teams, a handful of teams who are dealing with the coronavirus, and at least two teams on a bye week.

The Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons are all undefeated. The Packers are one of the undefeated teams who have a scheduled bye week.

The New York Jets, Houston Texans, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons have yet to win a game this season. Each team is in action this week as they look to get that monkey off their backs.

The Titans and New England Patriots are still under the spotlight when it comes to the coronavirus. Titans players are still testing positive for the virus while the Patriots are hoping that everyone stays clear after Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were reportedly the players who contracted it on their team. The Chiefs are also monitoring closely after their matchup with the Patriots on Monday.

The aforementioned Packers and the Detroit Lions have byes this week.

Here’s a brief look at the games scheduled to kick off.

NFL WEEK 5 POWER RANKINGS: COLTS MOVE UP AFTER 3RD STRAIGHT WIN

**

BEARS (3-1) VS. BUCCANEERS (3-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) scores on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) scores on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Bears and the Buccaneers will face off on Thursday night to get the fifth week of the season started. Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes in a win last week against the Chargers. The Bears are still between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky on the offense. Chicago’s defense will be a huge factor in the game. Brady’s mistakes could be a boon for the Bears.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 39-20 Bears

DATE: Oct. 8

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime

**

FALCONS (0-4) VS. PANTHERS (2-2)

Atlanta Falcons' Todd Gurley (21) celebrates a touchdown run with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Atlanta Falcons' Todd Gurley (21) celebrates a touchdown run with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Falcons are trying to just break through and win a game already. They are hosting the Panthers in a major NFC South division matchup. Getting another big win without Christian McCaffrey would be a huge morale boost for Carolina in a very competitive division.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-18 Falcons

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

RAVENS (3-1) VS. BENGALS (1-2-1)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Lamar Jackson appeared on the injury report ahead of the matchup against the Bengals. Ravens coaches have insisted it’s nothing major to worry about but it’s still something to consider going into the game against a hungry Bengals team. Joe Burrow got his first taste of winning in the league and might be destined for more this season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 25-23 Ravens

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

TEXANS (0-4) VS, JAGUARS (1-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) right celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) right celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Texans. The team fired Bill O’Brien and apparently J.J. Watt had it out with him in practice. Houston is clearly frustrated with an 0-4 start and picking on the Jaguars has been their specialty historically. Gardner Minshew II got back into a rhythm with D.J. Chark last wee and it may carry over against a sliding Houston team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Texans 23-13

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CHIEFS (4-0) VS. RAIDERS (2-2)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs are going to have a spotlight on them because of the Patriots’ latest COVID-19 issues. The Chiefs are still undefeated and are still slated to host the Raiders. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said Sunday he was sick of losing. Well, I guess we’ll see if he can channel that frustration into a heroic performance against the defending Super Bowl champs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-52-2 Chiefs

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

JETS (0-4) VS. CARDINALS (2-2)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Going into this year’s game against the Cardinals, the Jets have taken the last six of seven matchups. On Sunday, it will be two totally different teams. Joe Flacco is set to start in place of Sam Darnold while Kyler Murray will look to get back into a flow with DeAndre Hopkins. New York is still looking for its first win and the pressure is higher than ever for the Adam Gase-led team to pick up the W.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Jets

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

STEELERS (3-0) VS. EAGLES (1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field with head coach Mike Tomlin after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field with head coach Mike Tomlin after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It’s a battle for Pennsylvania on Sunday. The Eagles head west to play the Steelers. Pittsburgh is coming off a forced bye week after its game against the Titans was postponed. The Steelers were red and look to stay red hot against the NFC East division-leading Eagles. Philadelphia got a win last week and to change the tune of how the division looks they will need another one against the Steelers.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 47-28-3 Eagles

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: FOX

**

TITANS (3-0) VS. BILLS (4-0)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, left, encourages quarterback Josh Allen as he warms up before an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, left, encourages quarterback Josh Allen as he warms up before an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Titans and Bills game is legitimately in jeopardy over the Titans’ outbreak. Tennessee had to have its game postponed last week. Josh Allen had been doing exceptionally well and a win against the Titans puts them at 5-0.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 27-17 Titans

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

WASHINGTON (1-3) VS. RAMS (3-1)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay yells out instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay yells out instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

The Rams have to travel all the way to Maryland to play Washington. Sean McVay gets to coach against his former team. The Rams defeated the Giants late last week to move to 3-1.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-11-1 Washington

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: FOX

**

49ERS (2-2) VS. DOLPHINS (1-3)

Miami Dolphins fans react as the team falls further behind during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 31-23.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins fans react as the team falls further behind during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 31-23.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Dolphins and Niners are only meeting for the 13th time in their histories, which is hard to believe given their place in league lore. Miami has won three of the last four games between the two. Jimmy Garoppolo might play in this game after missing a few weeks with an injury.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-5 Dolphins

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BROWNS (3-1) VS. COLTS (3-1)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate after Landry threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate after Landry threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Browns and Colts meet in a huge conference matchup. Baker Mayfield looked to be on fire after a huge game on the road against the Cowboys. Philip Rivers is also looking for a fourth win. Both teams have plenty to gain in this game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 15-14 Colts

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

COWBOYS (1-3) VS. GIANTS (0-4)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

How are the Giants still in play for a division title? A win for New York really throws the whole division into a funk. The Cowboys are desperately in need of a victory after seemingly sputtering on the season’s start. The lone win came on a Falcons' mess up – something that definitely looms large for both teams.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 68-45-2 Cowboys

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

PATRIOTS (2-2) VS. BRONCOS (1-3)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates with K.J. Hamler (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates with K.J. Hamler (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Patriots-Broncos matchup is among those in question leading into Sunday. New England is battling a small coronavirus outbreak with at least two players reportedly testing positive for the illness. With that in mind, whether the game can be played at all is still a wonder.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-22 Broncos

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

SEAHAWKS (4-0) VS. VIKINGS (1-3)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) raises his hands as fans cheer at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 31-23.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) raises his hands as fans cheer at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 31-23.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Seahawks have come out of the gate on fire with Russell Wilson looking like the MVP through the first quarter of the 2020 season. The Vikings have had a few injuries on defense over the course of the season. Tightening that defense up is really going to be key in facing the Seahawks.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 11-5 Seahawks

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: CenturyLink Field

WATCH: NBC

**

SAINTS (2-2) VS. CHARGERS (1-3)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Justin Herbert will play in his first Monday night game for the Chargers. He has played well during his first two starts as a rookie but will have another great challenge ahead against the Saints. New Orleans is 2-2 but a loss against Los Angeles will raise question marks over whether it can contend in the NFC South.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Chargers 7-5

DATE: Oct. 12

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: ESPN

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

