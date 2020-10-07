NFL Week 5 preview: Coronavirus still haunting teams as season churns on

The NFL begins Week 5 of the 2020 season with six undefeated teams, four winless teams, a handful of teams who are dealing with the coronavirus, and at least two teams on a bye week.

The Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons are all undefeated. The Packers are one of the undefeated teams who have a scheduled bye week.

The New York Jets, Houston Texans, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons have yet to win a game this season. Each team is in action this week as they look to get that monkey off their backs.

The Titans and New England Patriots are still under the spotlight when it comes to the coronavirus. Titans players are still testing positive for the virus while the Patriots are hoping that everyone stays clear after Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were reportedly the players who contracted it on their team. The Chiefs are also monitoring closely after their matchup with the Patriots on Monday.

The aforementioned Packers and the Detroit Lions have byes this week.

Here’s a brief look at the games scheduled to kick off.

NFL WEEK 5 POWER RANKINGS: COLTS MOVE UP AFTER 3RD STRAIGHT WIN

**

BEARS (3-1) VS. BUCCANEERS (3-1)

The Bears and the Buccaneers will face off on Thursday night to get the fifth week of the season started. Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes in a win last week against the Chargers. The Bears are still between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky on the offense. Chicago’s defense will be a huge factor in the game. Brady’s mistakes could be a boon for the Bears.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 39-20 Bears

DATE: Oct. 8

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime

**

FALCONS (0-4) VS. PANTHERS (2-2)

The Falcons are trying to just break through and win a game already. They are hosting the Panthers in a major NFC South division matchup. Getting another big win without Christian McCaffrey would be a huge morale boost for Carolina in a very competitive division.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-18 Falcons

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

RAVENS (3-1) VS. BENGALS (1-2-1)

Lamar Jackson appeared on the injury report ahead of the matchup against the Bengals. Ravens coaches have insisted it’s nothing major to worry about but it’s still something to consider going into the game against a hungry Bengals team. Joe Burrow got his first taste of winning in the league and might be destined for more this season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 25-23 Ravens

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

TEXANS (0-4) VS, JAGUARS (1-3)

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Texans. The team fired Bill O’Brien and apparently J.J. Watt had it out with him in practice. Houston is clearly frustrated with an 0-4 start and picking on the Jaguars has been their specialty historically. Gardner Minshew II got back into a rhythm with D.J. Chark last wee and it may carry over against a sliding Houston team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Texans 23-13

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CHIEFS (4-0) VS. RAIDERS (2-2)

The Chiefs are going to have a spotlight on them because of the Patriots’ latest COVID-19 issues. The Chiefs are still undefeated and are still slated to host the Raiders. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr said Sunday he was sick of losing. Well, I guess we’ll see if he can channel that frustration into a heroic performance against the defending Super Bowl champs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-52-2 Chiefs

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

JETS (0-4) VS. CARDINALS (2-2)

Going into this year’s game against the Cardinals, the Jets have taken the last six of seven matchups. On Sunday, it will be two totally different teams. Joe Flacco is set to start in place of Sam Darnold while Kyler Murray will look to get back into a flow with DeAndre Hopkins. New York is still looking for its first win and the pressure is higher than ever for the Adam Gase-led team to pick up the W.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Jets

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

STEELERS (3-0) VS. EAGLES (1-2-1)

It’s a battle for Pennsylvania on Sunday. The Eagles head west to play the Steelers. Pittsburgh is coming off a forced bye week after its game against the Titans was postponed. The Steelers were red and look to stay red hot against the NFC East division-leading Eagles. Philadelphia got a win last week and to change the tune of how the division looks they will need another one against the Steelers.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 47-28-3 Eagles

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: FOX

**

TITANS (3-0) VS. BILLS (4-0)

The Titans and Bills game is legitimately in jeopardy over the Titans’ outbreak. Tennessee had to have its game postponed last week. Josh Allen had been doing exceptionally well and a win against the Titans puts them at 5-0.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 27-17 Titans

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

WASHINGTON (1-3) VS. RAMS (3-1)

The Rams have to travel all the way to Maryland to play Washington. Sean McVay gets to coach against his former team. The Rams defeated the Giants late last week to move to 3-1.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-11-1 Washington

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: FOX

**

49ERS (2-2) VS. DOLPHINS (1-3)

The Dolphins and Niners are only meeting for the 13th time in their histories, which is hard to believe given their place in league lore. Miami has won three of the last four games between the two. Jimmy Garoppolo might play in this game after missing a few weeks with an injury.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-5 Dolphins

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BROWNS (3-1) VS. COLTS (3-1)

The Browns and Colts meet in a huge conference matchup. Baker Mayfield looked to be on fire after a huge game on the road against the Cowboys. Philip Rivers is also looking for a fourth win. Both teams have plenty to gain in this game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 15-14 Colts

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

COWBOYS (1-3) VS. GIANTS (0-4)

How are the Giants still in play for a division title? A win for New York really throws the whole division into a funk. The Cowboys are desperately in need of a victory after seemingly sputtering on the season’s start. The lone win came on a Falcons' mess up – something that definitely looms large for both teams.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 68-45-2 Cowboys

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

PATRIOTS (2-2) VS. BRONCOS (1-3)

The Patriots-Broncos matchup is among those in question leading into Sunday. New England is battling a small coronavirus outbreak with at least two players reportedly testing positive for the illness. With that in mind, whether the game can be played at all is still a wonder.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-22 Broncos

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

SEAHAWKS (4-0) VS. VIKINGS (1-3)

The Seahawks have come out of the gate on fire with Russell Wilson looking like the MVP through the first quarter of the 2020 season. The Vikings have had a few injuries on defense over the course of the season. Tightening that defense up is really going to be key in facing the Seahawks.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 11-5 Seahawks

DATE: Oct. 11

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: CenturyLink Field

WATCH: NBC

**

SAINTS (2-2) VS. CHARGERS (1-3)

Justin Herbert will play in his first Monday night game for the Chargers. He has played well during his first two starts as a rookie but will have another great challenge ahead against the Saints. New Orleans is 2-2 but a loss against Los Angeles will raise question marks over whether it can contend in the NFC South.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Chargers 7-5

DATE: Oct. 12

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: ESPN