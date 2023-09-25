NFL Week 3 review: Taylor Swift enters the fray, scores and standings

The third week of the 2023 NFL season had it all – a 70-point game, a few teams staying undefeated, a handful of others remaining winless and Taylor Swift mania taking of over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift has been rumored to be dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and she showed up to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Kelce scored a touchdown as the team won 41-10.

The two left together, but it was not unclear if there were any romantic labels on their relationship.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins trounced the Denver Broncos and became the first NFL team to reach the 70-point mark for the first time since 1966. Miami was just nine yards short of the all-time NFL record for most yards in a game. The Los Angeles Rams put up 735 against the New York Yanks in 1951.

The total also set a franchise record – which was broken in the third quarter once they had 56 on the board.

The Minnesota Vikings somehow remained winless despite having Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Strange play-calling at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cousins was 32-of-50 for 367 yards and three touchdowns. He had a game-ending interception to Kenneth Murray. Jefferson had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers won the game 28-24 behind Justin Herbert’s 405 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s how Week 3 shook out.

Week 3 scoreboard

49ers 30, Giants 12

Browns 27, Titans 3

Lions 20, Falcons 6

Packers 18, Saints 17

Dolphins 70, Broncos 20

Chargers 28, Vikings 24

Patriots 15, Jets 10

Bills 37, Commanders 3

Texans 37, Jaguars 17

Colts 22, Ravens 19 (OT)

Seahawks 37, Panthers 27

Chiefs 41, Bears 10

Cardinals 28, Cowboys 10

Steelers 23, Raiders 18

Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11

Bengals 19, Rams 16

NFL standings through Week 3

AFC East

Dolphins (3-0) Bills (2-1) Patriots (1-2) Jets (1-2)

AFC North

Steelers (2-1) Ravens (2-1) Browns (2-1) Bengals (1-2)

AFC South

Colts (2-1) Texans (1-2) Jaguars (1-2) Titans (1-2)

AFC West

Chiefs (2-1) Broncos (1-2) Chargers (1-2) Broncos (0-3)

NFC East

Eagles (2-0) Cowboys (2-1) Commanders (2-1) Giants (1-2)

NFC North

Packers (2-1) Lions (2-1) Bears (0-3) Vikings (0-3)

NFC South

Falcons (2-1) Saints (2-1) Buccaneers (2-1) Panthers (0-3)

NFC West