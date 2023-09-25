Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 3 review: Taylor Swift enters the fray, scores and standings

Swift became the talk of the NFL when she showed up for the Chiefs' game against the Bears

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs, helps clean up suite

Taylor Swift appeared at the Chiefs game and cheered on the team as rumors of a relationship between her and Travis Kelce heat up. (Aubrey Curtis via Storyful)

The third week of the 2023 NFL season had it all – a 70-point game, a few teams staying undefeated, a handful of others remaining winless and Taylor Swift mania taking of over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift has been rumored to be dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and she showed up to Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Kelce scored a touchdown as the team won 41-10.

The two left together, but it was not unclear if there were any romantic labels on their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins trounced the Denver Broncos and became the first NFL team to reach the 70-point mark for the first time since 1966. Miami was just nine yards short of the all-time NFL record for most yards in a game. The Los Angeles Rams put up 735 against the New York Yanks in 1951.

The total also set a franchise record – which was broken in the third quarter once they had 56 on the board.

The Minnesota Vikings somehow remained winless despite having Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Strange play-calling at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cousins was 32-of-50 for 367 yards and three touchdowns. He had a game-ending interception to Kenneth Murray. Jefferson had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers won the game 28-24 behind Justin Herbert’s 405 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s how Week 3 shook out.

Week 3 scoreboard

  • 49ers 30, Giants 12
  • Browns 27, Titans 3
  • Lions 20, Falcons 6
  • Packers 18, Saints 17
  • Dolphins 70, Broncos 20
  • Chargers 28, Vikings 24
  • Patriots 15, Jets 10
  • Bills 37, Commanders 3
  • Texans 37, Jaguars 17
  • Colts 22, Ravens 19 (OT)
  • Seahawks 37, Panthers 27
  • Chiefs 41, Bears 10
  • Cardinals 28, Cowboys 10
  • Steelers 23, Raiders 18
  • Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11
  • Bengals 19, Rams 16

NFL standings through Week 3

AFC East

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

Tua Tagovailoa, #1 of the Miami Dolphins, and Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, celebrate after a Miami touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

  1. Dolphins (3-0)
  2. Bills (2-1)
  3. Patriots (1-2)
  4. Jets (1-2)

AFC North

  1. Steelers (2-1)
  2. Ravens (2-1)
  3. Browns (2-1)
  4. Bengals (1-2)

AFC South

  1. Colts (2-1)
  2. Texans (1-2)
  3. Jaguars (1-2)
  4. Titans (1-2)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (2-1)
  2. Broncos (1-2)
  3. Chargers (1-2)
  4. Broncos (0-3)

NFC East

  1. Eagles (2-0)
  2. Cowboys (2-1)
  3. Commanders (2-1)
  4. Giants (1-2)

NFC North

Jordan Love against Saints

Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

  1. Packers (2-1)
  2. Lions (2-1)
  3. Bears (0-3)
  4. Vikings (0-3)

NFC South

  1. Falcons (2-1)
  2. Saints (2-1)
  3. Buccaneers (2-1)
  4. Panthers (0-3)

NFC West

  1. 49ers (3-0)
  2. Seahawks (2-1)
  3. Rams (1-2)
  4. Cardinals (1-2)

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.