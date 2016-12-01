NFL Week 13 picks: Our predictions for every game on the slate

Week 12 saw our best weekly score to date as Smiley went 13-3 to lead the pack. Three others went 12-4, including Lynch, who still leads overall by seven games over Dieter and now Smiley as well. Time is running out to make a move.



And so we've come to Week 13, which starts with an intriguing Cowboys-Vikings showdown on Thursday night and ends with a Colts-Jets clunker on Monday night. In between: a couple of interesting cross-conference battles on Sunday with the Chiefs visiting the Falcons and the Giants in Pittsburgh. It's also our last week for byes -- the Browns (mercifully) and Titans are idle.

Locks of the Week: The usual suspects that are the Patriots and Seahawks were both unanimous picks this week, as were the Packers back home at Lambeau to face the Texans.



Bold Choice of the Week: Schrager takes the mantle from Chase for the week as he was the only one to pick the moribund Jaguars to defeat the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos in Jacksonville.



Surprise of the Week: The Lions are 7-4 and leading the NFC North, but only one single panelist -- Schrager again -- likes them on the road in New Orleans against the 5-6 Saints this weekend. Defense will be hard to come by in that one.



Records will be updated each night after games. Check back every Thursday morning during the season for the new week's picks. (Note: Ties will not be counted in the weekly or overall records.)



Game Chris

Chase Dieter

Kurtenbach Andrew

Lynch Peter

Schrager Brett

Smiley WIS DAL at MIN

Tickets KC at ATL

Tickets MIA at BAL

Tickets SF at CHI

Tickets PHI at CIN

Tickets HOU at GB

Tickets DEN at JAC

Tickets LA at NE

Tickets DET at NO

Tickets BUF at OAK

Tickets WAS at ARI

Tickets NYG at PIT

Tickets TB at SD

Tickets CAR at SEA

Tickets IND at NYJ

Tickets This week 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Season record 95-80 107-68 114-61 104-71 107-68 105-70

Participating this year:

-- Chris Chase, Dieter Kurtenbach, Andrew Lynch and Brett Smiley, FOX Sports writers;

-- ” Peter Schrager, FOX Sports NFL insider;

-- ” And WhatIfSports, FOX Sports' simulation engine for computer-generated picks.

