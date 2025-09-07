NFL Week 1 scores: Eagles start Super Bowl defense strong, Daniel Jones surprises

The first week of the 2025 NFL season is nearly in the books and fans were stunned by how the schedule played out between Thursday and Sunday night.
The week started with Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. Daniel Jones showed Indianapolis Colts fans what he’s made of, putting up 33 points on the Miami Dolphins.
Read below for the rest of the scores from Week 1.
Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
- Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20
Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
- Los Angeles Chargers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 21
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Atlanta Falcons 20
- Cincinnati Bengals 17, Cleveland Browns 16
- Indianapolis Colts 33, Miami Dolphins 8
- Las Vegas Raiders 20, New England Patriots 13
- Arizona Cardinals 20, New Orleans Saints 13
- Pittsburgh Steelers 34, New York Jets 32
- Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Carolina Panthers 10
- Denver Broncos 20, Tennessee Titans 12
- San Francisco 49ers 17, Seattle Seahawks 13
- Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 13
- Los Angeles Rams 14, Houston Texans 9
- Buffalo Bills 41, Baltimore Ravens 40
Monday, Sept. 8, 2025
- Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
