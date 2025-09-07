NFL Week 1 scores: Eagles start Super Bowl defense strong, Daniel Jones surprises

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first week of the 2025 NFL season is nearly in the books and fans were stunned by how the schedule played out between Thursday and Sunday night.

The week started with Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. Daniel Jones showed Indianapolis Colts fans what he’s made of, putting up 33 points on the Miami Dolphins.

Read below for the rest of the scores from Week 1.

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Atlanta Falcons 20

Cincinnati Bengals 17, Cleveland Browns 16

Indianapolis Colts 33, Miami Dolphins 8

Las Vegas Raiders 20, New England Patriots 13

Arizona Cardinals 20, New Orleans Saints 13

Pittsburgh Steelers 34, New York Jets 32

Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Carolina Panthers 10

Denver Broncos 20, Tennessee Titans 12

San Francisco 49ers 17, Seattle Seahawks 13

Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 13

Los Angeles Rams 14, Houston Texans 9

Buffalo Bills 41, Baltimore Ravens 40

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears