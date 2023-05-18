NFL veteran Isaac Rochell forges path to social media stardom, encourages fans to keep up with eye health

NFL veteran Isaac Rochell entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

And while he’s appeared in 70 games, recorded 103 tackles with 9½ sacks, most fans might know him from the TikTok videos he’s in with wife Allison. The two have more than 1.7 million followers each, and they chronicle their lives as they navigate the NFL season and everything that comes with it.

Rochell, 28, is a free agent after playing with the Browns and Raiders last season. He told Fox News Digital the offseason has been great.

"It’s been unreal. I’m fortunate to be married to a wife who’s created a lot of really cool opportunities. So, we’ve done a ton of cool things. (It’s) by far been the busiest offseason we’ve ever had," he said. "We’ve had a great time.

"And from a training perspective, it’s been fun because I love working out. And I think traveling and being in different environments, it’s caused me to do different forms of working out and be more creative from a workout perspective, which I’ve enjoyed. I also think it’s really good for your body to be shocked in different work environments and have different situations. The offseason’s been great. I have zero complaints."

Rochell said having that type of fame has been interesting as it just shows the power of building a brand organically just by giving fans and other TikTok users a peek into their everyday lives.

"I think it’s been cool," he told Fox News Digital. "I think also it’s just a testament to the power of branding and marketing. I just think companies, individuals, everybody kind of has the opportunity to tell their story in an organic way, and that’s been super fun for us to be able to do because all we’re doing is telling our story.

"It’s been cool to kind of reinvent us — my wife and I. It’s not necessarily just like this football couple but people that are relatable. They make really funny content, and it’s just … really enjoyable. And the fame part and the doors that it’s opened has been really, really cool for us."

The rise in TikTok stardom also presents an exit path for Rochell. In theory, he no longer has to continuously taken on offensive linemen at full speed once a week for a quarter of the year.

Rochell recognizes the scenario. But when you’re living your dream playing football, it’s hard to break away.

"In short, I always think about being able to take the TikTok career to the next level," Rochell told Fox News Digital. "And I know that I can. However, I just really love football. It’s funny because people will comment and kind of reference exactly what you’re saying. And I see it, and I’m like, ‘Dang, this shows how much I love football’ because it is a violent sport.

"It’s not necessarily the healthiest sport in general, but you just fall in love with it. You fall in love with competing. It’s hard to walk away from a passion. I think I’m going to continue playing football as long as I can because I love it."

In addition to the hilarious and informative TikTok videos, Rochell encouraged fans to keep up with eye health as part of Health Vision Month.

Rochell was diagnosed with an eye disorder seven years ago. If he didn’t take care of it right away it could have robbed him of his football career. He partnered with Visionworks as part of its "Subtitles" campaign to advocate for anyone and everyone to make sure they keep up with eye health.

Rochell said he first experienced eye issues when he was going through NFL Combine training and the pain became unbearable. He had to go get his eye checked out.

"There’s so many things that comes from scheduling eye exams," Rochell said. "You can notice a lot of things from what you could see on an eye exam. A lot of your health begins with your eye. It just makes sense."

Now Rochell is focused on getting ready for the upcoming season and is just looking for the right fit to thrive.