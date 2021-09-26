These NFL teams remain unbeaten through Week 3

Through three weeks, only a handful of teams remain undefeated.

Many NFL fans would have expected the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers to be some of the last teams to have a zero in the loss column, but the shortlist of undefeated teams have taken the league by storm and have surprised their way to three wins in a row to kick off the 2021 NFL season.

Here are the franchises off to sizzling hot starts.

The Broncos cruised to a dominating 26-0 shutout victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller and company sacked Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson five times and they intercepted him twice while holding him to 160 yards passing.

Denver is off to its first 3-0 start in five years. The Broncos had victories over the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars in the first two weeks of the season. Their schedule will get a little more difficult as they battle the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders for the next three weeks.

Arizona avoided an upset when it pulled out a 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 28 of 34 passes for 316 yards and he had one rushing touchdown. Wide receiver A.J. Green hauled in five receptions for 112 yards and Christian Kirk came down with seven catches for 104 yards.

Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence twice, one of which was returned for a defensive touchdown. The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Next up, Arizona will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a battle of undefeated teams.

The Panthers came away with a 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday to kick off Week 3.

Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 23 of 34 passes for 304 yards and wide receiver DJ Moore grabbed eight receptions for 126 yards in the victory. Carolina's top-ranked defense sacked Texans quarterback Davis Mills four times and held him to 168 yards passing.

The Panthers will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4.

The Raiders came away with their second overtime victory in three weeks when they pulled out a 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 26 of 43 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns and running back Peyton Barber had 23 carries for 111 yards and one score. Kicker Daniel Carlson booted a 22-yard field goal as time expired in the overtime period.

Las Vegas will take on the Chargers in Week 3.

The Rams came out with a 34-28 statement victory over the Buccaneers.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford – an MVP candidate through three weeks – completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdown passes in the win. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson had three receptions for 120 yards and one score, and Cooper Kupp hauled in nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams will host the Cardinals in an NFC West showdown.