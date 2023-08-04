Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alvin Kamara
Published

NFL suspends Saints' Alvin Kamara for role in Las Vegas fight

Kamara has been suspended 3 games

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023 NFL season for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Kamara and multiple other individuals were initially facing misdemeanor charges for conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Alvin Kamara vs the Eagles

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on  against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In July, Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his alleged role a fight last year in Las Vegas, court records showed.

NFL LEGEND DEMARCUS WARE TAKES CRACK AT NATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE HALL OF FAME GAME

On Friday, Kamara took responsibility for his role in the incident. 

"It's a tough ordeal to be in," Kamara said, according to ESPN. "You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I'm wrong and I was completely wrong."

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has also been suspended three games, an NFL spokesperson said. 

This is a breaking news story

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.