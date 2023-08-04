NFL suspends Saints' Alvin Kamara for role in Las Vegas fight

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023 NFL season for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Kamara and multiple other individuals were initially facing misdemeanor charges for conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm.

In July, Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his alleged role a fight last year in Las Vegas, court records showed.

On Friday, Kamara took responsibility for his role in the incident.

"It's a tough ordeal to be in," Kamara said, according to ESPN. "You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I'm wrong and I was completely wrong."

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons has also been suspended three games, an NFL spokesperson said.

