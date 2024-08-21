Brett Favre, Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady, other NFL legends who bejeweled viewers with blockbuster appearances

Numerous NFL legends have joined the world of film on top of their success on the field.

NFL stars have played a wide range of roles, from singers in a cappella groups to, fittingly, football players and coaches.

In many cases, NFL players star in films alongside their time in the league. The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is an example of this. While none of his films have come out yet, he has been making his mark in Hollywood by acting in TV shows, such as the upcoming series, "Grotesquerie" and the film "Loose Cannons."

10 CLASSIC ROM-COMS THAT WILL NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE

Take a look at several NFL stars you can spot on the big screen.

Clay Matthews had to warm up his singing voice for his appearance in "Pitch Perfect 2."

The former NFL linebacker spent 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthews' movie moment came in "Pitch Perfect 2," where he led an a cappella performance of the song "Bootylicious."

REBEL WILSON SAYS ‘PITCH PERFECT’ CONTRACT DIDN'T ALLOW HER TO LOSE OR GAIN ‘MORE THAN 10 POUNDS’

Matthews had the support of his teammates for his Hollywood debut, as you can also spot four offensive linemen from the Packers as part of the singing group.

Also in the scene is Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jordan was on the reality TV show "The Bachelorette," where he met his wife, JoJo Fletcher.

The late Dick Butkus had a couple of memorable movie moments in addition to his NFL career.

Butkus was an NFL Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Before joining the professional league in 1965, he played for the University of Illinois, where he won the Heisman Trophy.

Butkus has been in a number of TV shows and movies over the years. His first movie appearance was in the emotional sports film, "Brian's Song," where he made a brief cameo in 1971.

SIMONE BILES CATCHES HEAT FOR WEARING JONATHAN OWENS-THEMED PACKERS JACKET TO BEARS' PRESEASON GAME

One of his most memorable movie roles came in 1991, when he played a football player on a team full of prison inmates in "Necessary Roughness" with other NFL stars, including Earl Campell and Jerry Rice. In the 1999 movie "Any Given Sunday," Butkus played a football coach.

In addition to these movie roles and others, Butkus also was in many TV shows throughout his life, like "My Two Dads," "MacGyver" and "Hang Time."

NFL linebacker Ray Nitschke was in the league for 15 years, playing for the Green Bay Packers.

In 1978, Nitschke was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nitschke appeared in two movies, the comedy "Head" in 1968, when he portrayed a football player, and another football comedy, "The Longest Yard," in 1974.

The original movie starred Burt Reynolds. Reynolds also starred in the 2005 remake, with Adam Sandler taking the lead. The remake similarly starred NFL players like Brian Bosworth and Michael Irvin.

WHY GREEN BAY'S JORDAN LOVE WILL BE THE NFL'S ‘NEXT GREAT QUARTERBACK’

Nitschke died in 1998, when he was 61 years old, of a heart attack.

Dan Marino is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Miami Dolphins. He retired from the professional league in 2000 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Marino is still involved with the team today as the Dolphins' special advisor.

As for Marino's movie roles, the list starts with "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" in 1994, when he made a brief appearance as himself.

He also played himself in the 1998 movie "Holy Man" and "Bad Boys II" in 2003.

The Green Bay Packers team has had many players double as actors. Brett Favre is another from the professional team that has also been on the big screen.

AARON RODGERS WAS ‘HELLBENT’ ON BETTER RELATIONSHIP WITH JORDAN LOVE AFTER BRETT FAVRE EXPERIENCE, AUTHOR SAYS

The former NFL quarterback spent 20 seasons in the league, mostly with the Packers, with a Super Bowl win in 1997.

Favre's most popular part was in the movie, "There's Something About Mary," where he briefly appeared as a past boyfriend of Mary, played by Cameron Diaz.

Terry Bradshaw is a former NFL quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since his retirement from the NFL, he has still been involved in sports through his role as a co-host on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Bradshaw's time in the league saw impressive accomplishments, including winning four Super Bowls in just six years with the Steelers, in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980.

Bradshaw played the father of Matthew McConaughey's character Tripp in the 2006 rom-com "Failure to Launch."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Bradley Cooper are also among the stars of the popular film.

THESE FORMER NFL PLAYERS RECEIVED AN IVY LEAGUE EDUCATION

Over the years, Bradshaw has also made appearances in a number of TV shows, like "Married…with Children," "Modern Family" and "Last Man Standing."

Bubba Smith was a defensive end in the NFL. He was the first overall pick of the 1967 draft. He played for the Baltimore Colts, Oakland Raiders and Houston Oilers throughout his professional football career, which lasted from 1967 to 1976.

During this time, he had one Super Bowl win with the Colts.

As an actor, Smith is known for his roles in the "Police Academy" movies, appearing in six out of the franchise's seven films.

The first of the films came out in 1984. "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" came out in 1985, followed by "Police Academy 3: Back in Training" in 1986 and "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol" in 1987.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The final two movies Smith was in were "Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach" in 1988 and "Police Academy 6: Under Siege" in 1989.

Smith died in 2011 at the age of 66.

Last, but certainly not least, the former NFL player regarded as the "greatest of all time" has also appeared in several films.

Tom Brady spent the majority of his professional football career with the New England Patriots before finishing out his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won seven Super Bowl rings (six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers) before his retirement in 2023.

Brady first appeared in the 2003 comedy "Stuck on You" with Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear. He later appeared as himself in the 2015 film "Ted 2" with Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane, who voiced the talking teddy bear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL star was also in the 2023 film "80 for Brady," a film that starred Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.