Travis Kelce lands first major acting role in the horror series 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is going from the football field to the TV screen with his newest venture.

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is part of an upcoming horror series created by Ryan Murphy called "Grotesquerie."

The FX series is currently in production. Niecy Nash, who also stars in the show, announced Kelce's involvement in the series through an Instagram post on May 7, 2024.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie?’" Nash asked her followers in the video posted to Instagram. She then pans over to reveal Kelce.

"Jumping into new territory with Niecy," the three-time Super Bowl champ said in the video.

Kelce reposted the clip to his own Instagram story, with the caption, "Steppen into a new world with one of the legends! @niecynash1."

Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville are also part of the new series, according to IMDb.

While this role marks Kelce's acting debut, he is no stranger to the entertainment world.

In 2016, he was the star of a "Bachelor" style reality dating show called "Catching Kelce." Of course, now the tight end has found love with Taylor Swift.

In March 2023, he hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

In April 2024, it was announced by Amazon that Kelce would have a more permanent hosting gig with the upcoming show on the streaming service, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

The game show is a new take on "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?," originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, adult contestants "will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from (an) elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize."

At the end of the show, contestants will be challenged with a 6th-grade level question.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with ‘Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity,’" Kelce said in a news release about the show.

"The original show is a great success," Kelce said. "So, to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Kelce is also the co-host of the podcast "New Heights," which he produces with his brother Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2024.

As for Kelce's newest project, the horror series is slated for a Fall 2024 release, according to Deadline. This release time will perfectly align with Kelce's return to the Chiefs, who will be fighting for their third consecutive Super Bowl win.