UFL

NFL star's brother slaps fan after UFL game

UFL investigating incident

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
The United Football League said Sunday it had launched an investigation into an incident between a fan and Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua.

Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, was seen on video in a heated confrontation on the sideline after a game against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Nacua is seen slapping the fan in the face and walking away. It’s unclear what was said to prompt the slap.

Samson Nacua vs Memphis

Panthers’ Samson Nacua (Chris Day/Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter," the league said in a statement.

Nacua’s teammate, Adonis Alexander, was seen with him during the confrontation but didn’t appear to get involved. The game was played at the Dome of America in St. Louis. The Panthers lost to the Battlehawks, 32-27.

Puka Nacua runs with the ball

Panthers’ Samson Nacua runs with the ball (Chris Day/Commercial Appeal/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Samson Nacua played at the FBS level in college for Utah and BYU. He spent four years with the Utes, catching 82 passes for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns in 45 games. He transferred to BYU for the 2021 season and had 21 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

He tried to make the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints’ final rosters but failed. He is in his second stint with the Panthers and also played for the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Samson Nacua with the Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Samson Nacua in 2022 (Robert Scheer/IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK)

He has seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown for Michigan this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.