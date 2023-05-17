NFL star Davante Adams doesn’t see ‘eye-to-eye’ with Raiders' vision for offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a different look this season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm, but as star wideout Davante Adams enters his third consecutive season with a different quarterback under center, he doesn’t appear to be completely sold on the front office’s vision for the offense.

In a lengthy interview with The Ringer published Tuesday, Adams opened up about his reservations ahead of the 2023 season, noting that he doesn’t "have enough time" for a rebuild, despite that currently being the process the Raiders appear to be in this offseason.

"[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," Adams said. "We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."

RAIDERS’ DAVANTE ADAMS SAYS FIRST SEASON WITH LAS VEGAS PROVED HE ‘DIDN’T NEED AARON RODGERS’ TO BE ALL-PRO

But the six-time Pro Bowl receiver, who is entering his 10th season in the NFL, is committed to turning things around after the Raiders went 6-11 in his first season with the team.

"I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible," he told the outlet. "It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams said his input for offseason moves has been taken into account to some extent, but his goal for coming to Las Vegas has remained unchanged, despite all the changes.

"My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team. And that’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek [Carr]," he continued. "It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams, 30, was traded to the Raiders in 2022 after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He signed a five-year $141 million contract extension and was reunited with Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

He finished his first season in Las Vegas with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards 14 receptions and another Pro Bowl nod.