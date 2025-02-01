NFL set to play in Australia in 2026 with marquee teams: report

The National Football League appears to be headed to its fourth continent.

According to a report by the Herald Sun in Australia, the league will play games in Melbourne beginning in 2026.

The Australian outlet reported that up to three games would be played, with the first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which will feature two teams with recent success.

One of the games will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, the Herald Sun says.

The Birds are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years after having won it in 2018, while the Rams took home the title three years ago.

The Eagles and Rams are the only two teams that are a part of the NFL's Global Markets Program in Australia, which was made to build fandom and support outside the United States.

The MCG holds roughly 100,000 people.

It wouldn't be the first time the NFL toyed with Australia, as the Denver Broncos and then-San Diego Chargers played a preseason game there in 1999.

The Eagles were featured in the NFL's first game in South America at the beginning of the season, with their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

The outlet said the Victorian government and the NFL "have been in secret talks for months."

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was born in Australia. He was a star rugby player who never played football in high school or college.

The league will play in Spain for the first time later this year, with the Miami Dolphins' opponent to be determined. Games have been played in London, Mexico and Germany. The first official overseas game in 2007 featured the Dolphins and New York Giants.

