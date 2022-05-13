NFL schedule 2022: 3 teams with the toughest matchups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The road to the Super Bowl is never an easy one and for at least three teams making it that far will surely be an accomplishment.

The winning percentages for the opponents of the top three teams with the toughest schedules are about 54%. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals were both in the Super Bowl last season but making it back there is nearly impossible. There hasn’t been a repeat Super Bowl champion in years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read below for the three teams that will have a difficult path back to the Lombardi Trophy.

-

To be the best, you have to beat the best and the Rams have the toughest schedule in football going into the 2022 season. The Rams start with the Buffalo Bills and it only ramps up from there. Outside the always competitive NFC West, the Rams have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on their docket.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .567.

NFL SCHEDULE 2022: EACH TEAM'S WEEK-BY-WEEK OPPONENTS

The Cardinals have the second-toughest schedule in football and starting the year without DeAndre Hopkins isn’t going to help. Arizona begins the season against the Chiefs and plays the Buccaneers on Christmas. The Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles are also in play for the Cardinals this season.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .543.

Much like their Super Bowl LVI counterparts, the Bengals also have a tough schedule. Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals against the Chiefs and Broncos. The Bills are also on the schedule, as well as the Dallas Cowboys. It won’t be easy for the Bengals to get back to the playoffs let alone the Super Bowl, but much like last season, never count Cincinnati out.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .536.