NFL schedule 2022: 3 teams with the toughest matchups

The NFL released the full schedules for each team

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The road to the Super Bowl is never an easy one and for at least three teams making it that far will surely be an accomplishment.

The winning percentages for the opponents of the top three teams with the toughest schedules are about 54%. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals were both in the Super Bowl last season but making it back there is nearly impossible. There hasn’t been a repeat Super Bowl champion in years.

Read below for the three teams that will have a difficult path back to the Lombardi Trophy.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with his offense against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with his offense against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

To be the best, you have to beat the best and the Rams have the toughest schedule in football going into the 2022 season. The Rams start with the Buffalo Bills and it only ramps up from there. Outside the always competitive NFC West, the Rams have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on their docket.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .567.

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles game at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles game at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Cardinals have the second-toughest schedule in football and starting the year without DeAndre Hopkins isn’t going to help. Arizona begins the season against the Chiefs and plays the Buccaneers on Christmas. The Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles are also in play for the Cardinals this season.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .543.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Much like their Super Bowl LVI counterparts, the Bengals also have a tough schedule. Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals against the Chiefs and Broncos. The Bills are also on the schedule, as well as the Dallas Cowboys. It won’t be easy for the Bengals to get back to the playoffs let alone the Super Bowl, but much like last season, never count Cincinnati out.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .536.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.