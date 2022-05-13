NFL schedule 2022: 3 teams with the easiest matchups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL schedule is never easy for any team but there are at least three organizations that will have it a bit easier than most going into the 2022 season.

The schedules for each of the NFL’s 32 teams were revealed on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals were determined to have the toughest roads ahead.

There are three teams whose combined opponents have a winning percentage of around 46%. All of those teams play in the NFC East. Even the New York Giants are among the teams that have a favorable schedule heading into the 2022 season.

NFL SCHEDULE 2022: EACH TEAM'S WEEK-BY-WEEK OPPONENTS

Read below for the three teams that have the easiest dockets.

-

The Cowboys will start the season with a few tough matchups – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bengals and Rams all face Dallas within the first five weeks of the season. But it gets a bit easier from there. The Giants and Commanders are in between with games against NFC North opponents also listed on the team’s schedule.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .462.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Washington could get off to a good start with a Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team then has the Detroit Lions in Week 2. It could be enough to get the ball rolling for them. Washington has NFC North and AFC South opponents in their schedule this season and could have a bunch of wins that could keep them in the race for a division title.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .462.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles were 9-8 and lost in the wild card game last season. Philadelphia will have the Lions, Jaguars and Houston Texans within the first nine games of the season as well as two NFC East games. Philadelphia could very well get back to the playoffs with the teams on their schedule.

Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .464.