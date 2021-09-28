Expand / Collapse search
NFL veteran Richard Sherman travels to Florida for Bucs workout: report

Sherman said in an interview last week that he’s ready to return to the NFL and called his arrest a 'momentary lapse' in judgment

Paulina Dedaj
Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is traveling to Tampa Bay for a workout with the Buccaneers on Tuesday that could lead to a deal, according to multiple reports. 

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, is traveling to Florida for a workout with the Bucs after quarterback Tom Brady made a push to recruit the longtime Seattle Seahawks star, the NFL Network reported. 

The injury-riddled Bucs reached out to Sherman weeks ago, according to reports, but his former teams - the Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers -- have also been linked to him. 

Sources told ESPN that Sherman would require at least a week or two before he can begin playing, making him ineligible for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots if a deal with Tampa Bay goes through. 

Sherman, who is currently a free agent, was arrested over the summer on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV into a construction zone and trying to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. He pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.

He has reportedly been undergoing therapy since his arrest and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Friday.

Sherman said in an interview with USA Today last week that he’s ready to return to the NFL and called his arrest a "momentary lapse" in judgment. 

He said, "I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way."

