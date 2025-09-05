NFL to review Jalen Carter spitting incident from Eagles' win over Cowboys: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL will review the spitting interaction between Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter that resulted in Carter’s early ejection from Thursday night’s game, according to a report.

Carter, 24, was tossed from the game just six seconds into the season opener after he appeared to spit on Prescott. In addition to Carter’s ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct, the Eagles were also hit with a 15-yard penalty.

But Carter could face further discipline from the league.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that the NFL is reviewing the interaction for "possible additional discipline." He noted that Carter’s early ejection already served as a one-game suspension because he was tossed prior to the first snap of the game.

Initial reaction to the spit was complicated when videos later shared to social media appeared to show Prescott spitting first. Speaking to reporters after the game, he confirmed that he did spit first – but out of habit.

Prescott explained that the Eagles’ star appeared to be "trolling" Cowboys guard Tyler Booker and that in the moment he felt the need to spit–not an unusual gameday practice for the veteran quarterback.

"I was just looking at him. I was right here by the two linemen and I guess I needed to spit and I wasn’t going to spit on my linemen and I just spit ahead."

Prescott said Carter called him out for trying to spit on him, an accusation he took offense at.

"At that point, I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn’t spit on somebody, and I’m damn sure not trying to spit on you."

Prescott said Carter’s retaliation was "more of a surprise than anything." He called him a "hell of a player," adding that the ejection was "unfortunate."

Carter, for his part, apologized after the game.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again," Carter said. "I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.