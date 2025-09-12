'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson admits commercial messaging was unclear after uproar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson said the message about commercials being a part of the beloved show was not clear, and that he understood why people would be upset.

"NFL RedZone," for the first time ever, announced it would implement commercials heading into the 2025-2026 season and fans took to social media to express their displeasure. Hanson broke the news on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" prior to Week 1, and fans were in an uproar.

Hanson told Fox News Digital that he wished the messaging about the commercials was more clear.

"I would have hoped that the messaging could have been a little different in advance. Meaning I think we should have just come out and said, ‘Hey, yes, there are going to be commercials. There are going to be four, 15-second commercials spread out over the course of seven hours and we hope you don’t notice any difference, or at least not much difference,’" Hanson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"I don't think that message was clear. I think fans were angered because they thought there would be as many commercials in ‘RedZone’ as there is in an individual NFL game, and it's already a pay channel. I get it that people were upset about it," Hanson said.

The 54-year-old host said that as the host of the show that he didn’t have any say in commercials being added.

"I'll say this. I understand as a consumer myself, why people would be upset. I'm the host of the show. The business folks handle the business side of things, and I don't have any control over that. I don't have any say in that. All I could tell you is, I want to show you more football than anyone else on the planet," Hanson said.

"And if there is someone else out there who wants to show you more football than I do, I would love to meet him. I would love that, because we would have some good fellowship together, because that's how I'm wired."

Hanson said the feedback he got from fans after one week with commercials was good.

"Once people saw what the commercials looked like, some people said they didn't even notice the commercials. And it was a very successful show – a very, very big audience, very successful show – and I'm thankful that, hopefully now we'll get into the meat of the season, and people will still know that RedZone is the best one-stop shop for their football fandom," Hanson said.

Hanson is partnered with Lowe’s for their "Earn Your Sunday" campaign.

For millions of NFL fans, Sundays are about football, family, and tradition. With "Earn Your Sunday," Lowe’s is encouraging them to bring the same dedication and preparation they have for their teams into their homes. Hanson said that Lowe’s has everything you need to get your home project done during the week so that fans can enjoy their football Sundays.

"Lowe's has come up with a great campaign this year, called Earn Your Sunday. And the concept is this, we all have projects we need to do in the house, around the house, in the yard. Everyone's got them, right? Well, Lowe's is encouraging everyone to let's get it done during the week, on Friday or Saturday, so that you have earned your Sunday to be able to sit down and rock and roll with Uncle Scott, or with your favorite football team," Hanson said.

"I think this campaign this year will really resonate with fans, because none of us want to sit on the couch all day on Sunday and feel guilty. We want to know, ‘Ah, got the projects done.’ You go to Lowe's, you get the things you need to required to get the projects done in your house. You have earned your Sunday."

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are all among NFL stars who support Lowe’s campaign.

"It’s gonna be a lot of fun this season," Hanson said.

