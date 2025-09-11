'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson calls for ‘reasonable’ discourse after Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson said that the United States needs "reasonable conversation" following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Hanson, 54, is going into his 17th season as the host of "NFL RedZone" and has been very open about his faith throughout his career. Hanson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that being a Christian is "the foundation of my life" and that one of the greatest things about the United States is its freedoms, including freedom of religion and freedom of speech.

"I love our country, and I think one of the greatest things about our country are the freedoms that we enjoy. That were fought for and paid for by people that we've often never met, and one of those greatest freedoms is freedom of religion, freedom of speech," Hanson said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hanson said that he is thankful that the United States is a place where people can express themselves.

"I'm thankful that in a world that is very divisive, in a country that is absolutely divided, and of course we know the events of the last day, that people are free to disagree about things and to display their beliefs, their faith in a setting where we can," Hanson said.

"We might not agree on everything, but I at least respect your right to be able to express yourself, to be able to say that for me, being a Christian, it's the foundation of my life, I mean, Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and I'm unashamed about that."

"I don't ever want to push anything on anyone else, but I'm also very firm in knowing what my identity is, and who I find my identity in. And I'll share that with people if they care to know, and I fully respect it. If someone is on the exact opposite side of that, or someone thinks that it's foolish to have faith. I would hope that we could have a reasonable conversation about that. I do think our country needs that more than anything."

When asked about how he keeps prayer first during trying times in the country, Hanson said he turns to God.

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

"Well, you asked, how do I keep prayer first in times like this? Where else could I go? To whom could I go to make sense of some of the insanity that we see in our society. Right now I go to the one I believe created everything and is in control of everything, whether it seems like that to our human minds or not," Hanson said.

"When I’m exulted, I pray; when I’m confused, I pray; when I am angry, I pray. And the one I follow tells me to love my enemies and pray for those who are on other sides of whatever ideology, religion, political aisles, whatever it is. And we need that now more than ever, I think, is some understanding and love for our fellow man. Because it’s tragic. It’s tragic. What we saw yesterday, and what we've seen in our society."

"Yeah, I don't want to get emotional about it, because I watched hours of the coverage yesterday, and I just thought, I just thought, you know? Where? Where do we go? Where do we go from? Here?"

Hanson said that in these times, he turns to God and prays for help.

"For me it is to start and finish with prayer. I say, 'Lord, you're in control of all this. I'm not. Please be, be God in this situation, and help me help us,'" Hanson said.

"Yeah, I don't mean to be preaching or anything. But that's really where I fall on that, you know. Where? Where else could I go then God?"

NFL HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR CHARLIE KIRK AT PACKERS-COMMANDERS GAME AFTER ASSASSINATION

Hanson is partnered with Lowe’s for their "Earn Your Sunday" campaign.

For millions of NFL fans, Sundays are about football, family, and tradition. With "Earn Your Sunday," Lowe’s is encouraging them to bring the same dedication and preparation they have for their teams into their homes. Hanson said that Lowe’s has everything you need to get your home project done during the week so that fans can enjoy their football Sundays.

"Lowe's has come up with a great campaign this year, called Earn Your Sunday. And the concept is this, we all have projects we need to do in the house, around the house, in the yard. Everyone's got them, right? Well, Lowe's is encouraging everyone to let's get it done during the week, on Friday or Saturday, so that you have earned your Sunday to be able to sit down and rock and roll with Uncle Scott, or with your favorite football team," Hanson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think this campaign this year will really resonate with fans, because none of us want to sit on the couch all day on Sunday and feel guilty. We want to know, ‘Ah, got the projects done.’ You go to Lowe's, you get the things you need to required to get the projects done in your house. You have earned your Sunday."

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are all among NFL stars who support Lowe’s campaign.

"It’s gonna be a lot of fun this season," Hanson said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.