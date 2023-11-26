Expand / Collapse search
NFL

'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson evacuates studio on live TV as alarm sounds

Alarm blared during broadcast

Ryan Gaydos
Published
"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson had a startling experience on Sunday as he and the producers with him weaved in and out of the league’s Sunday slate for Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Hanson told viewers watching the game in the 4:05-4:25 p.m. ET window that an alarm was going off in the studio where the broadcast took place. He said viewers would watch the rest of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles game until he and his crew were able to return safely.

Scott Hanson in 2022

Host Scott Hanson speaks onstage during the NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

After a few moments, Hanson popped back on air and recapped the scores from the window and ran down the top plays of the day with the alarm blaring in the background.

He said he was safe to tell viewers to tune into their local station to watch the remainder of the Bills and Eagles game as the rest of the matchups finished.

Scott Hanson in 2023

NFL Network host Scott Hanson presents onstage during the third day of the NFL Draft, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hanson gave an update on X, formerly Twitter.

"Well, that was…. interesting. Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details," he wrote. "Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember."

Hanson was praised for grinding out the rest of the broadcast before his day ended.

Scott Hanson and Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, talks with NFL Network's Scott Hanson at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hanson has been with the NFL Network since 2006. He’s been the host of "NFL RedZone" since 2009.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.