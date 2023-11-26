Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

NFL fans skewer refs for missed penalty after tackle on Bills' Josh Allen

Buffalo held 17-7 at halftime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was entrenched in a battle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and fans watching the game thought an official missed a blatant penalty during the game.

Allen dropped back to pass on 2nd-and-goal from the Eagles’ three-yard line. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was in pursuit and dragged Allen to the ground. The replay showed that Reddick appeared to take Allen down from the back of his jersey. He also ripped the front of Allen’s jersey.

Josh Allen talks to officials

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills talks to officials during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, November 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Instead of calling a horse-collar penalty, the officials penalized Allen for intentional grounding as his last-ditch pass attempt didn’t make it to the line of scrimmage.

Fans wanted to see a penalty on Reddick instead.

"Penalty on the Bills when Josh Allen was horse collared," NFL analyst Warren Sharp wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Sounds about right."

"The ref is standing right there … and he doesn’t call a horsecollar on Josh Allen????? c’mon son," SiriusXM Radio host Ashley Nicole Moss wrote.

Josh Allen comes off the field

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, November 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"If you can’t call a horse collar penalty right in front of you on an all-pro QB, one that tore Josh Allen’s jersey—you either have money on the game or you’re incompetent. Fire that ref yesterday!" author Luke Russert added.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a field-goal attempt to end the drive. Luckily, the Bills got the ball back three plays later on an Eagles fumble.

Allen was 19 of 32 with 209 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown. His touchdown pass went to Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver had five catches for 60 yards.

Bills celebrate vs Eagles

Josh Allen #17 and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after Diggs caught a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, November 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Allen has 33 career games with a rushing and a passing touchdown, per the team.

Buffalo led 17-7 at halftime.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.