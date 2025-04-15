NFL prospect Desmond Watson, who weighs 464 pounds, looking to turn life around to make it in NFL

Desmond Watson would make NFL history as the heaviest prospect to be taken in the draft if he gets selected next week in Green Bay.

But the Florida Gators product knows 464 pounds isn’t conducive to a long NFL career, even at 6-foot-6.

Watson was asked by Fox Sports what he was doing to shed weight before entering the league, and he knows where to start.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Stopping while driving," Watson responded. "My biggest thing is keep going, get to where I need to get. There are stores and a lot of temptations. That’s helped me immensely. Don’t go inside the gas station. Pay at the pump. Because, inside, it’s snacks and all types of things like that. Don’t pull over. If you’re on the highway, stay on the highway until you get where you’ve got to go."

Watson turned heads when he walked onto campus in Gainesville at 385 pounds in 2021. Four years later, he’s about 80 pounds heavier than the current heaviest player in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens lineman Daniel Faalele, who was listed at 380 pounds last season.

Weight loss has been something brought up with the Gators’ program, but Watson has continued to gain it since stepping foot on campus.

NFL PROSPECT DESMOND WATSON SEEKS TO BECOME HEAVIEST PLAYER DRAFTED IN LEAGUE HISTORY

"It’s been like my same problem — not problem — but my same concern throughout college," he said. "I’m getting more in-depth, getting a better grasp of the things I need to do to be successful at the next level. It’s been interesting. I’ve learned a lot about myself in this process."

Watson said people in his life have taught him to treat his eating habits like "another addiction."

And he knows just how serious it can get.

"It’s not drugs, but it’s addicting, whether that’s gaming, drugs, alcohol. I think this is my vice. I’m just trying to get a hold of it. Just like drugs can kill you, this can do the same thing. I’m trying to change my life."

While Watson’s weight may be a cause of concern for NFL teams, the potential is certainly there for the Gators' defensive tackle who benched 225 pounds 36 times. It would’ve been the highest total of reps at the NFL Scouting Combine if Watson had been invited.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, he showcased his power and other skills to NFL teams at Florida’s Pro Day, which included a 25-inch vertical leap and a 5.93-second 40-yard dash.

If he is drafted, Watson is expected to go in the later rounds in Green Bay.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.