NFL probes Bengals' injury reporting amid Joe Burrow's ailment, deleted X video: reports

The NFL reportedly launched an investigation into the Cincinnati Bengals over their injury report when it came to Joe Burrow, after the star quarterback left Thursday night’s game with a wrist injury.

Burrow was not listed on the team’s injury report going into the game against the Baltimore Ravens. The team posted a video on X, which appeared to show him having a soft cast on his right hand, but later deleted the post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Cincinnati’s touchdown drive in the second quarter, Burrow was seen in clear pain as he threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He was replaced on the next drive.

"It looks like he sprained his wrist. Felt it on that touchdown pass," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game.

Burow was 11-of-17 for 101 yards and the score.

FROM OUTKICK: BENGALS CLAIM JOE BURROW INJURY ‘LOOKED’ LIKE A SPRAINED WRIST BUT THERE ARE REASONS TO DOUBT THEM

According to ESPN, the league takes injury report violations seriously, and if teams are found to violate the rule, the punishment comes in the form of fines or docked draft picks. The NFL reportedly warned teams in the spring meetings about reporting injuries properly.

The Bengals did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jake Browning replaced Burrow in the game. He was 8-of-14 with 68 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. Cincinnati lost the game, 34-20.

SAQUON BARKLEY SAYS 'LOYALTY MEANS NOTHING' AS GIANTS' BRUTAL SEASON CONTINUES

Taylor still remained optimistic about the team’s playoff chances after dropping to 5-4.

"In a long season like this, what you’ve got to do is be able to regroup," Taylor said. "We’ve done this kind of situation before. We’ve got to rally these last seven weeks. Great opportunity at home against Pittsburgh to get started on that track.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don’t get it twisted on what kind of team we have. We have a chance to regroup. All the things that we really want to do are still in front of us. We control our own destiny at this point."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.