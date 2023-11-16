Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out with wrist injury vs Ravens

Burrow was spotted with a brace on his right wrist on his way to Baltimore, but wasn't on the injury report

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrating a Joe Mixon touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens quickly turned to agony after quarterback Joe Burrow grabbed his right wrist. 

Burrow was in clear pain as he crouched down and grabbed his wrist. And it got even worse when he tried to throw a ball on the sideline, as he shook his head in disappointment because he couldn’t do it. 

Rookie quarterback Jake Browning replaced Burrow near the two-minute warning in the second quarter, and Burrow didn't have his helmet and took up a headset at the start of the second half, indicating that his night is over. 

Joe Burrow runs off field

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals heads to the locker room after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It was a non-contact injury and an interesting one considering Burrow was seen walking off the team plane with what looked to be a brace around his wrist. Burrow was never on the Bengals’ injury report, making this curious. 

Burrow started the game without a problem, but he did land on the wrist after being tackled, which might have caused some discomfort again. 

BENGALS STAR JA'MARR CHASE SAYS HIS FATHER USED TO LATHER HIM WITH BABY OIL TO HELP HIM SLIP PAST DEFENDERS

Joe Burrow calls out play

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals yells to his teammates against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On the touchdown play to Mixon, Burrow threw a quick pass to his running back, and it seemed to be a sharp pain as the quarterback reacted as such. 

Browning, who was taken out of Washington this year, made a short appearance in Week 1 during Cincy’s 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He attempted just one pass, which wasn’t completed. 

Head coach Zac Taylor will rely upon Browning to find his way against one of the league’s toughest defenses. 

Joe Burrow throws ball

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

But, as the Bengals try to keep pace with their division rival, Burrow’s status forms a storm cloud over the Cincinnati sideline now. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.