NFL

NFL owners unanimously approve players' participation in flag football at 2028 Olympics

Justin Jefferson says chance to win gold medal 'is a dream'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
There is now a heavy favorite in the flag football competition at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

NFL owners unanimously approved a motion Tuesday that allows NFL players to participate in the summer games.

Flag football is making its first appearance three years from now when the Olympics return to Los Angeles for the first time since 1984.

flag football

NFC receiver Malik Nabers of the New York Gaints (1) and tight end Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals (85) celebrate after a touchdown during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the league, IFAF and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety and job."

When he heard the news he'd be allowed to participate, Justin Jefferson said he was "at a loss for words."

"To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it’s a dream," he said.

The league has experimented with flag football, replacing its Pro Bowl with skill competitions, including a flag football game.

Justin Jefferson

NFC wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.  (Lucas Peltier/USA Today Sports)

Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said interest in competing in the Summer Olympics has been a hot topic in the league, adding a resolution on the issue may be forthcoming.

"Well, I’ve heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it’s the United States or a country that they came from," Goodell said in April. 

"I think that's something that we'll continue to discuss with, not just the union, but also the clubs. I think both of those are things that we'll probably resolve sometime in the next 60 days."

Pro Bowl games

NFC quarterback Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions (16) throws the ball on the NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Several players have shown interest, including Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Aaron Jones, and Kyle Juszczyk. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who won the Super Bowl in February, was also recently tabbed the flag football ambassador for the Games.

