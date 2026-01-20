Details emerge after Miami star seen throwing punch at Indiana player following national title loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman was accused of making a remark about Miami Hurricanes star Mark Fletcher Jr.’s deceased father after the national championship game on Monday night, nearly sparking a brawl between the two players at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fletcher was caught on the ESPN broadcast taking a swing at Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. Players and personnel from both schools had to come between the competitors before the issue escalated further.

Mike Rumph, Miami’s director of recruiting, alleged in a comment on Instagram that Tucker made the comment.

"Dude was talking about Mark’s dad who passed away last year. Mark is and always will be one of the most classy people you will meet. RIP Mr. Fletcher," Rumph wrote.

Tucker had a different take, saying that Fletcher was trying to sucker punch him.

"I was just trying to congratulate him on the game," he told The Herald-Times. "He tried to sneak me, everybody kind of held me back. That was a cheap punch. Luckily, we got the win, I'm not really too worried about it. He's salty, he going home with the L."

Tucker apparently wanted to congratulate Fletcher on his two touchdown performance before things went awry, according to The Herald-Times. He said he didn’t say anything to him.

Fletcher hasn’t said anything about the incident.

The star running back nearly carried the Hurricanes to a national championship. But a few miscues ultimately sunk them in a 27-21 loss.