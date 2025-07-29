NFL host 'devastated' by deadly shooting in building of league's NYC HQ: 'It's horrible news'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt said he was left "devastated" by the news that one of his colleagues was injured when a gunman stormed a high-rise building in New York City, where the NFL’s headquarters are located, on Monday evening, killing four people and injuring several more.

Brandt delivered a powerful message of support to the victims and their families during Tuesday’s show.

"Heartbreaking news. Last evening I started getting texts from people around the country asking me if I was ok, not understanding exactly where I work. I do not work in that building," a solemn Brandt explained. "I work significantly downtown. But I am devastated for everyone who does work in that building.

"I also just want to say I think it is particularly heartbreaking news because at this company and in that building, this is a time of great excitement and joy and this week represents hope and rebirth and some of that was taken yesterday. It’s horrible news. Terribly sad to hear it. And we at ‘Good Morning Football’ deeply share our support for the victims’ loved ones."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, one of the victims identified, in a memo to employees who were in the building at the time of the shooting.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," the memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

Goodell also confirmed in the memo that one NFL employee was "seriously injured" but in stable condition.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, was trying to target the NFL’s headquarters but took the wrong elevator bank. Adams added that the gunman alluded to having suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and that he had a grievance against the NFL.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said on FOX 5 NY. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank."

The tragic shooting came just days before the league was due to kickoff this week with a preseason game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.