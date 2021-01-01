NFL fines Alvin Kamara for wearing Christmas-themed cleats on Christmas

The NFL did not appreciate Alvin Kamara’s holiday spirit on Christmas Day.

NFL Network reported Friday that the league fined the Saints running back $5,000 for his festive red and green cleats that he wore during New Orleans’ 52-33 win over the Vikings on Dec. 25. Maybe it was the cleats, but Kamara rushed for a league-record-tying six touchdowns and 155 yards as the Saints clinched the NFC South title.

"If they fine me, I’ll just match it and send it to charity. The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas," Kamara told reporters postgame, per the Times-Picayune.

Folks with Kamara in their fantasy football championship-week lineups were certainly in the holiday spirit following the 25-year-old’s Christmas Day performance. So much so that several grateful fantasy managers paid it forward by making donations in Kamara’s honor to a charity he supports.

According to ESPN, Son of a Saint, an organization that mentors boys who have lost their fathers because of death or incarceration, said it has received $21,000 so far from over 400 donors.

"We are especially grateful to Alvin for selecting Son of a Saint as his charity of choice," said Son of a Saint founder Bivian "Sonny" Lee III, son of the late Saints defensive back Bivian Lee. "As an organization, we turn 10 years old at the strike of midnight, so this makes the generosity even more meaningful as we kick off 2021.

"As we grow to 200 boys being enrolled, generous donations like these allow us to be more impactful and fulfill our mission. I want to thank Alvin Kamara and all who have donated so far."

Kamara’s 56.2 points in ESPN’s PPR (points per reception) leagues are the fourth-most by any player in a game in the past 20 seasons, per ESPN.

"People, they’re strong about this fantasy football throughout the whole year. … I don’t want to even echo some of the stuff that they’ve messaged and tweeted, stuff like that. But it’s good to see people keep their word and they’re willing to donate," said Kamara, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career this past week. "I don’t know how much you play fantasy football for; I’ve never played it. … But it’s going to a good organization. I’m just blessed to be able to help Son of a Saint at the same time."