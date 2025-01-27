NFL fans roast new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after awkward moment in presser: ‘Fireable offense’

Liam Coen appeared to say all the right things in his introductory press conference as the new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

However, fans are fixating on one awkward moment that had social media ripping into the 39-year-old offensive whiz on Monday night.

The Jaguars and its fan base are known for their "DUUUVAL!" chant during games, which is based around the Florida county Jacksonville resides in.

However, Coen’s first public attempt trying the rallying cry was not the most energetic, as he spoke into the lectern, and NFL fans are now thinking the worst.

"Fireable offense," one X user wrote in the comments underneath the video.

"0-17," said another, referencing their prediction of a winless first season for Coen and the Jaguars.

Another added, "Yeah he will be gone in 3 years."

Now, it is easy to jump the gun on a coach during their introductory press conferences. Fans have done so countless times, judging the coach before even watching their first game play out.

A prime example was Dan Campbell’s "we’re going to bite a kneecap off" line during his introductory presser with the Detroit Lions four years ago. Fans thought it was quite a weird way to talk about the grit he wanted his team to have, but Campbell quickly became one of the best head coaches in the league.

Then, there was Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s message to the team before the start of the 2023 season, which went viral after he started asking how players got to the facility.

Fans particularly laughed at Gannon asking, "Who took the bus?" Granted, most of the players were on million-dollar contracts.

However, Gannon’s Cardinals improved vastly from 2023, where they went 4-13 with Kyler Murray sidelined for most of the year, as they finished 8-9 this season and just missed out on the playoffs. Players have been vocal about their love for "JG" and what he brings to the building.

Then there is the reverse effect – coaches who have great pressers that ultimately flop. The New York Giants fans loved what Joe Judge brought in his first words, showing a no-nonsense approach that would make players want to go to war for him. However, Judge did not pan out well, going 10-23 before being fired after the 2021 season to make way for Brian Daboll.

First impression could mean everything, and though Coen might have had an awkward moment, he said the right things after that.

He noted wanting "savages" on his roster, players that are not only fundamentally sound, but have an attack mentality.

"Just that physical mindset," he explained. "When our opponents turn on the tape, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle? You might get a flag or two early on. Man, hey, let's pull back a little. OK, here we go. But I want them playing on the edge.

"It's a violent game. They have to be that way. I want them to play that way. So that's where it starts. If we can get that out of these guys, I think we'll be moving in the right direction."

It was a roller coaster to get Coen in this position. He initially told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he would stay on as offensive coordinator before reconsidering the job after Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was fired from his role.

However, Coen’s track record of getting offenses right seems to be exactly what the Jags need, with Trevor Lawrence and the offense struggling under Doug Pederson’s leadership in 2023.

If Coen can flip the Jaguars back to the AFC playoff threat they were in the past, fans will be eager to help him learn a better "DUUUVAL!" cry in the future.

