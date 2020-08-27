NFL exec Troy Vincent on racial injustice, police brutality in US: 'It's gotta end'

Troy Vincent, a former NFL star who is now the league’s vice president of football operations, spoke out Thursday about racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Vincent gave an emotional answer in an interview on ESPN Radio.

“This s--t is -- it’s gotta end. I’m so proud of these young boys. These young men and women. They did things I didn’t think about doing. I always walked for the community but during my time we thought we had a handle on it and obviously we didn’t,” he said.

“When I saw Doc Rivers and LeBron [James] and George Hill, I think about my three boys, and I’m sitting up here every day having about contact tracing and how we’re gonna play ball, and I got a 22-year-old and 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted. And they’re teachable moments and I’m trusting my Lord, trusting Him. I’m just proud of what the guys and the women are doing. As we would say, a unified people would always defeat unified money. And I’m just proud. I’m proud.”

Vincent’s comments came in the wake of the NBA players’ brief strike against playing in games Wednesday night after the shooting of Blake. Milwaukee Bucks players led the way in taking the night off to reflect on their social justice initiatives.

NFL players have been at the forefront of issues regarding racial injustice and police brutality. Players are expected to take a unified approach in some sort of protest this season.